’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Star Laura Says She Catfished Her Husband

TLC recently introduced another spinoff of its original 90 Day Fiancé series, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which follows Americans who’ve decided to leave their lives behind to move to another country in the name of love. This season of the reality show features 51-year-old Laura and her 29-year-old fiancé Aladin, a personal trainer living in Qatar.

As Laura is preparing to step away from the life she’s built in Florida — including her 21-year-old son Liam — the reality star revealed that she’s guilty of catfishing her own husband, according to a report from E! News.

Laura met Aladin met on Facebook and talked for around eight months before she decided to get on a plane to go see her boyfriend. The couple got engaged after only three days together.

“I thought, ‘You know what? You only live once,’ so I thought, what the heck, let’s do it,” Laura said about the engagement and her decision to move to Qatar.

She went on to reveal that, she still worries about the age gap between herself and Aladin. She also admitted that she has a hard time trusting men after her previous marriage. Laura was married for eight years when one day, she gained access to her husband’s email account and noticed his confirmation emails from dating websites. Instead of confronting him, she decided to create her own account — with a fake photo — and catfish her husband. And luckily for Laura, her plan worked.

As the catfish, Laura told her husband that she preferred bald men to men with hair and Laura’s husband later approached her offline to ask her to shave his head. That was all the confirmation she needed to know her marriage was over.

But despite her rocky past and insecurities, it seems she’s really trying to move on. However, Laura’s son doesn’t seem too excited about his mother’s newfound love.

“I don’t understand what Aladin hopes to get out of this. She’s going to be 75 when he’s 45,” Liam said. “I will never accept him as a father figure, he’s kind of getting the short-end of the stick on this.”

This season also features a pair of familiar faces, Paul and Karine, who originally appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After falling in love with the Brazilian woman, Paul made his way to her tiny hometown and proposed marriage. He had hoped to move his new wife back to the United States but after realizing he couldn’t afford Karine’s visa, he decided to move to Brazil to be with her.

During the most recent episode of the series, Paul attempts to get on a plane to Brazil but was informed he wouldn’t be able to take all his luggage because of an embargo. Later, he calls Karine to give her an update but she becomes angry and ends the call. Paul eventually decides to go to Brazil with just his two bags in order to make his pregnant wife happy.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Mondays on TLC.