Elisabeth Moss Rocks A Sexy Mini That Is Totally Different From Her ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Wardrobe

Elisabeth Moss may be known for her very buttoned-up costumes featured on The Handmaid’s Tale. However, underneath all that fabric is an actress with sensational curves, as seen in the photographs taken on Saturday night on the red carpet for the upcoming 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

This in-demand thespian’s black-based mini by Balmain featured a huge red-and-white Chinese dragon seemingly biting at her left breast while slithering down the front of her dress. The fancy frock saw that Moss was on point at the annual awards show held this year at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Elisabeth’s evening dress looked simple enough but, upon close inspection, style experts could see how complicated it really was. A touch of netting used in its long-sleeved design covered a bit of bare skin, some assets of which could be seen from a side view that made this number rather risqué, especially for a person who acts as a handmaid in Gilead. There, the designated baby-making women such as herself wore such cumbersome outfits that meant the only way they were able to prove they had legs was during the much talked about sex scenes.

Well, Saturday’s change of outfit showed that Elisabeth certainly does have legs. Shapely legs. Her mini was cut at mid-thigh, giving the viewer an eyeful of nearly perfect pegs and gorgeous gams.

On her feet, the former Mad Men star rocked a pair of chic yet classy Christian Louboutin heels with their telling red soles. The black-and-silver, very pointy designer pumps complimented this thespian’s skintight ensemble that showed off very big shoulders like were popular in the 1980s.

Elisabeth’s messy hair with strands of blonde grazing her cheeks was was pulled back in a low bun to show off a clean neckline while also putting the dress on blast. So did her make-up that was minimal, with just a subtle lip doing a lot to put the focus on her one really glamorous garment.

Fashion aside, the curvaceous 36-year-old star has been very busy this year, especially so when the entire Handmaid’s Tale staff recently joined together “to support the fight for abortion care and denounce attacks on women’s healthcare in America” as seen on Twitter.

On a lighter note, Elizabeth Moss was a presenter at this weekend’s MTV show alongside her The Kitchen movie mates, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish. The pre-taped 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi, will air on MTV on June 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.