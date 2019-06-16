Noah Syndergaard Injury Update: Mets Pitcher Reportedly Strained His Hamstring, Could Miss Up To Two Months

Noah Syndergaard has reportedly suffered a strained right hamstring — an injury that could keep the New York Mets ace out for up to two months.

Syndergaard was yanked from Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals after hurting his right leg. The Mets pitcher rubbed the back of his thigh as he was looked at by trainers, then left for the clubhouse in the middle of an at-bat.

Syndergaard walked gingerly of the mound, slightly limping as he walked toward the dugout.

Many identified immediately that it seemed to be the hamstring bothering Syndergaard.

“The Mets saw something they didn’t like on Noah Syndergaard’s last pitch. It appears to be a lower-body injury — perhaps a hamstring,” MLB.com writer Anthony DiComo wrote on Twitter. “He limped off the mound alongside trainer Brian Chicklo, exiting the game in the seventh.”

If the diagnosis is correct, it could be a major blow to a New York Mets team struggling to stay in contention. As Mets beat writer Michael Baron reported on Twitter, the strain could keep Syndergaard out for close to two months in total — an estimated recovery period of six to eight weeks.

Regardless of how long it takes Noah Syndergaard to recover, the situation will need some immediate attention from the New York Mets. The team will need to fill his spot in the rotation, and Baron wrote on Twitter that the team may need to look to Double-A to call up veteran Ervin Santana, who had signed a minor-league deal with the team.

An extended injury could be harmful not only to the Mets but to Syndergaard himself. He has not reached a contract extension with the team and reports before the season indicated that the two sides were not anywhere close to nearing a deal.

Syndergaard said he was ready to test free agency.

“I trust my ability and the talent that I have,” Syndergaard said before the season, via NBC Sports. “So I feel like I’m going to bet (on) myself in free agency and not do what they did. But if it’s fair for both sides and they approach me on it, then maybe we can talk.”

The New York Mets have not released anything official on the severity of Noah Syndergaard’s injury or just how long the pitcher may miss. He will likely be evaluated more on Sunday, with the team finding a replacement for his slot in the rotation some time after then.