Noah Cyrus Flaunts Booty In Red Thong Bikini

Noah Cyrus may not like to be compared to her older sister, Miley Cyrus, but the siblings do have a least one thing in common — the sisters both love to post racy photos on social media.

On Saturday, Noah took to her Instagram account to share a cheeky new photo of herself with her best friend. The two women wear matching bikinis in the photo, which sent the pulses of the singer’s followers racing.

In the sexy snapshot, Noah is seen in a swimming pool as she leans against the side with her booty popping up out of the water. Noah rocks a red bikini top, and a pair of skimpy thong bottoms that flaunt her curvy backside.

Noah’s friend, Sydney Carlson, is seen striking the same pose next to her in the water wearing an identical red bikini of her own.

Noah has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands as she soaks in the pool, her mane getting wet in the process.

In the photo, she wore a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink lip color. She also sported black polish on her fingernails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah Cyrus recently opened up about her battle with depression, revealing that she was simply telling the truth about her mental health issues.

“I was telling the truth about myself. I was telling people how I really feel and how I really am, and the reaction from them was, ‘Yeah, me too.’ And that’s what I wanted, for us to be able to talk about it,” Cyrus stated.

Noah also opened up about being compared to her famous family, including Miley and their father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Noah says that she can’t stand when people ask her about sister and/or her father, revealing that she even sees a therapist about the situation.

“It drives me f*****g nuts, but like, I mean, what are you going to do? It’s the reason I talk to a therapist three times a week, I swear. It’s crazy. It’s just like, it’s annoying whenever you put your hard work into something and people don’t recognize it for what it is,” Noah told Billboard last year.

Fans can see more of Noah Cyrus’ life and music, as well as her sexy photos by following the singer on her social media accounts.