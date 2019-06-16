Aubrey O’Day Goes Topless In Shiny Gold Skirt

Singer and TV personality Aubrey O’Day bared it all and thrilled her fans with a topless photo where she’s wearing nothing other than a shiny gold skirt.

The “White Hot Lies” singer used two white roses to preserve her modesty in the artsy pose. The model accentuated her eyes with a shimmery blue eyeshadow, and she painted her lips a soft glossy pink. O’Day’s blonde locks were artfully waved with some hanging about her shoulders. Around her neck, the Dumblonde bandmate wore her signature gold necklace and her wrist sported multiple bracelets. The Fashion Nova brand representative also wore a high waisted gold skirt that flared out at the knees.

The former contestant of The Celebrity Apprentice wrote a caption about strength and gentleness that went well with the white roses she strategically placed across her chest.

Several of the celebrity’s 926,000 followers liked and replied to the post.

One wrote, “It takes strength & honor to love your own skin.”

On a daily basis, O’Day proves she’s incredibly comfortable with who she is and what she does.

Still, other fans appreciated the “DJT” singer’s unique sense of style and flair.

A fan gushed, “Absolutely gorgeous! I love your originality!”

Yesterday, O’Day along with her Danity Kane group, which includes Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard, performed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as part of the group’s The Universe is Undefeated Tour. The group stunned fans last year when it unexpectedly reunited as DK3 — the third iteration of the artists. Danity Kane initially formed during MTV’s Making The Band.

Of her evening performing in Florida, O’Day tweeted, “I don’t know how I got so lucky to after 18 years in this industry still be on stage performing with the most talented, wise, thoughtful souls. May I never wake up from this dream! Xo @ Fort Lauderdale, Florida.”

Currently, DK3 does not have any other dates scheduled on its tour, which started last fall and had a good reaction from the group’s fans, which loved posted clips and pictures from the shows they got to attend.

O’Day has been busy, too, because she and Dumblonde bandmate Shannon Bex also released their sophomore album, Bianca, which was their first since their 2015 self-titled debut album, which did well on the dance music charts. In addition to singing with two groups, O’Day also occasionally appears on reality TV shows. Most recently she and her ex-boyfriend Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio appeared together on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars 11.