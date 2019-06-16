Jennifer Lopez Cuts A Chic-Casual Figure In Latest Instagram Selfie

For the first time since she kicked off her hotly anticipated “It’s My Party” concert tour on June 7, Jennifer Lopez has finally put her feet up – if her latest Instagram post is of any indication.

Following a handful of adrenaline-pumping concerts in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, J.Lo is getting ready for her much-awaited concert in Las Vegas. The platinum-selling artist is scheduled to perform on the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. The next day, the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker will travel to Phoenix to rock the Talking Stick Resort Arena with another sizzling performance on Sunday.

However, ahead of Saturday’s show, J.Lo made some time to kick back and relax before going up on stage to wow the crowd with her incredible voice and spectacular choreography. Chilling in her dressing cabin before the concert, the gorgeous singer snapped a glorious selfie in the mirror – and later took to Instagram the share the striking pic with her legions of fans.

In the photo in question, J.Lo is seen lounging on an elegant white leather armchair as she sits in front of her makeup table, about to get ready for the show. Her posture is more than evocative for her state of mind, showing that Jennifer was both relaxed and focused ahead of tonight’s concert.

Posing with one leg up on the makeup table, the “Medicine” singer leaned back in her chair and made full use of the sumptuous-looking armrest. In classic Jennifer Lopez-style, she managed to project both serenity and determination, looking tranquil and fierce at the same time.

Her choice of wardrobe was just as head-turning as the pose itself. For her quick selfie before the show, J.Lo donned a comfy pair of cargo pants in a bright red color. She completed her casual attire with an interesting-looking T-shirt, a loose-fitting number that she wore tied in a knot to highlight her tiny waist. Boasting a luminous white color, the cozy T-shirt was emblazoned with the words “Self Made,” written in pink letters across the chest.

Jennifer teamed up her outfit with a pair of white sneakers. A white towel wrapped around her head showed that she had most likely just stepped out of the shower and was probably on the verge of getting her hair done and putting her makeup on.

Ever the glam queen, J.Lo added pizzazz to her look with a pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses, ones with eye-catching white frames. The accessory beautifully tied in with the chromatic theme of her sporty attire, in a casual-chic mix that conveyed a lot of attitude.

As expected, Jennifer’s selfie didn’t go unnoticed by her massive following. The photo got a lot of love from J.Lo’s nearly 95 million fans, garnering more than 183,000 likes in addition to over 1,700 comments.

“Keep killing it,” wrote one fan, ending their post with a trio of flattering emojis of the fire and heart variety.

“I can’t wait!!!!!” penned another, adding three yellow heart emojis for emphasis.

The sentiment was echoed by another message that read, “Im [sic] here @jlo can’t wait to see you!!!!”

“oh she READY ready,” said a fourth person, attaching a string of three heart-eyes emojis to their comment.

“Omg… [two heart emoji] i Love [sic] you queen,” one particularly star-struck fan said.