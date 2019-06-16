‘Big Little Lies’ Spoilers For Season 2 As A Second Episode Unfolds On HBO

Big Little Lies fans will probably want to skip this report since spoilers are contained within. The hit HBO show is set to air its second season’s second episode — entitled “Tell-Tale Hearts” — on Sunday.

“The darkly comedic drama will continue to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting,” reports HBO. “Multiple characters will be dealing with Perry’s death, and the prospect of moving past a life-altering event. In short: Things could get messy.”

The promo, seen below, shows a very disturbed Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) having a hard time keeping the lie regarding who killed Perry (Alexander Skarsgård). Meanwhile, domestic abuse survivor Celeste (Nicole Kidman) — Bonnie’s friend and the widow of the dead man — admits in a voiceover that she misses him. She remarks, “Life just feels colorless now.”

Meryl Streep’s character, Mary Louise, has feelings about the death of her son, too. Not only that, but she has become aware that Celeste has not told her everything about what happened the night he was killed. She confronts her daughter-in-law, saying, “You were going to leave him the very night he died.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In another Monterey house, Renata (Laura Dern) becomes aware of legal problems that have popped up for her husband, Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling) that will greatly affect her — and not in a good way.

Elsewhere, Jane (Shailene Woodley) sets out on a date with Corey (Douglas Smith), her offbeat colleague at the Monterey Aquarium, and Ed (Adam Scott) takes Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) to task about the secrets she has been keeping.

Some scenes in the coming episode show a party taking place that apparently came with a 1970s theme since the shindig’s guests were all dressed up in hippie attire and other period regalia from that decade. While there, the women surreptitiously started to talk, illustrating that all of them are on edge and starting to get on each other’s nerves.

Loading...

Looking forward, Good Morning America‘s Deborah Roberts asked the show’s six leading women — including The Monterey Five plus Celeste’s scary mother-in-law — if there will be a third season of the hit HBO show. Looking around and at each other as if ready to expose a secret, Nicole Kidman said that she would go on the record, commenting that she “would love” a third season.

Meanwhile, if there happens to be a Season 3 of the Emmy-winning Big Little Lies, Streep believes she knows what will ultimately happen, as the legendary actress said with a straight face, “I know who they kill.” She may be right — that is, if her character lives long enough to get to act out her death scene in Big Little Lies Season 3.