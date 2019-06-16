Bonnaroo Closes Shop For Another Year: The 2019 Festival’s Highlights And Lowlights

The 18th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was a many splendored thing in Tennessee for the past four days, with June 16 featuring the final act of this year’s time at The Farm, also known as Manchester’s Great State Park.

For starters, Childish Gambino’s shirtless performance on Friday at Bonnaroo was among the most animated. For the uninitiated, Gambino is actor Donald Glover’s alter ego who took the spotlight on Friday. He gained entrance to the That Stage via scissor lift as he enthralled the massive audience, many of whom made their way to this festival just to see and hear this performer who is at the top of the funk and hip hop game.

Some 80,000 Bonnaroo devotees attended this year’s festival. The massive crowd marked the first time since Paul McCartney headlined this gathering since six years ago and the festival sold out at full capacity.

The crowd went wild while rocking a plethora of mind-boggling outfits, many of which featured skimpy bodysuits or bathing suits that showed plenty of skin and lots of tattoos. Futuristic, spacey themes played out at The Farm this year, as did hair dyes in a vast rainbow of bright colors and sunglasses that were crazier than ever. Meanwhile, nudity and partial nudity was not unheard of from the wilder side of this scene.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

A 27-year-old festival goer was found dead at Bonnaroo, according to The Tennessean. The man had been staying in a nearby campground with his father and was attended to by the Bonnaroo EMS team and Coffee County Emergency Medical Services within minutes of being notified about this crucial emergency situation. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead once his ambulance reached the closest hospital. The deceased reportedly had succumbed to an underlying medical condition.

Hozier performed at Bonnaroo on Saturday as did Maren Morris, who rocked plenty of side boob as she strummer her white guitar. On Sunday, the headliners included Brandi Carlile, The Lumineers and Walk the Moon.

Crowd surfing was, once again, a big sport among the attendees. So was a good dose of public displays of affection — but what’s a summer festival without at least those two types of antics?

Cell phone stealing was reportedly part of the downside of this year’s Bonnaroo. On Friday, one man was arrested for this offense which allegedly happened during Childish Gambino’s act, according to The Tennessean.

As for next year, the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will return to Manchester,Tennessee in 2020, according to The Tennesseean. The popular gathering will take place next year from June 11 through June 14, the source stated on Sunday. Stay tuned for announcements concerning headliners and other pertinent details as they become available.