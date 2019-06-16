‘L.A.’s Finest’ Stars Gabrielle Union And Jessica Alba Address Devastating On-Set Incident

The cast and crew of Spectrum series L.A.’s Finest were forced to shut down production earlier this year after a horrific on-set accident left showrunner Brandon Sonnier’s leg so badly injured that he needed an amputation below the knee. Now, the show’s lead actresses — Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba — are opening up about the incident, according to a report from Pop Culture.

During an interview with Variety at the 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival, the actresses tried to describe how the incident affected them but struggled to find the words to adequately express their feelings.

“I don’t know if there is a word that’s big enough to describe how the whole production felt, how everyone associated with the show felt, I don’t know if saying it was ‘heartbreaking’ or ‘devastating’ is enough,” Union said.

She went on to say that Sonnier was kind of their leader while on set and he bounced so quickly, it stunned everyone to see how he adapted to his new reality. He even made it to his children’s sports events a week and a half later.

Alba echoed the sentiment and added that Sonnier is a “fully hands-on father,” who is both “resilient and inspiring.”

“[But] you go through something that is like that you see the type of family and community that you surround yourself with, and he and all of us really came together as a family in a way that you just never even realize until something like that happens,” Alba continued.

L.A.’s Finest has recently been picked up for a second season, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The show follows Union’s Bad Boys II character Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett after she relocates to Los Angeles and becomes a member of the LAPD. She’s partnered with Alba’s Nancy McKenna and both women set out to keep their city safe. Both women are also dealing with traumatic past events that won’t seem to leave them alone.

Throughout the series, Syd struggles with commitment and has a series of one-night stands while desperately searching for the man she believes is responsible for her abduction and torture, which resulted in the loss of her unborn child. She also struggles to reconcile with her estranged father after learning he had another daughter she knew nothing about.

On the other hand, Nancy tries to outrun the deeds of her past but she isn’t quite fast enough. After years of abuse at the hands of their mother, Nancy and her boyfriend make a plan to run away and take her little brother to keep him safe. The plan backfires when her boyfriend goes to jail and gets mixed up with the wrong crowd and her little brother accidentally kills their mother.

The series also stars Duane Martin as Ben Baines, Zach Gilford as Ben Walker, Ryan McPartlin as Patrick McKenna, Sophie Reynolds as Isabel McKenna, and Ernie Hudson as Joseph Burnett.

The L.A.’s Finest Season 1 finale will be available Monday