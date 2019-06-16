‘Playboy’ Vixen Rachel Cook Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs, Curvy Figure In Tight T-Shirt And Low-Slung Jeans

Playboy Mexico cover bombshell Rachel Cook is embracing another music festival this weekend, hitting up Bonnaroo in Tennessee for the first time. On Saturday, she shared a couple of photos showcasing her look for the day and this one had her fans drooling.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Cook had noted that she and her boyfriend Tyler were excited to meet fans and enjoy the music at the Bonnaroo festival. She shared one look at that point that was a hit with fans, going with a simple crop top and skintight pair of Levis. Now, it looks like that basic style is her go-to for the weekend.

On Saturday, Cook posted a pair of photos to her Instagram page that had her followers practically speechless. She had on jeans again, and they were sitting low enough on her hips to show off her navel and a hint of her enviable curves.

Rachel also had on a relatively basic T-shirt that looked anything but simple on the Playboy model. Cook tied the shirt in a knot over her stomach, ideal for flaunting her perfectly sculpted abs. The shirt also fit snugly over her torso to show off her bountiful curves.

Cook posted two versions of this photo, the first in black-and-white and the other in color. Fans of Rachel’s are used to seeing her chestnut locks hanging down in waves or in a ponytail, but this look featured a major change.

The Playboy stunner went with cornrows that served to showcase her gorgeous face by having her hair pulled completely back and away from her face. Rachel had very little makeup on and she had a fairly serious look on her face as she gazed off in the distance.

The black-and-white version of the shot was a stunning one, but the color one really made her blue eyes pop. Cook was still in Tennessee while taking these photos, the van she and Tyler are living in right behind her. However, Rachel mentioned that she’ll be in Los Angeles next week and that it’s been a while.

Rachel has 2.4 million fans on Instagram these days and they immediately went wild for this look. Within the first seven hours after the snapshots were posted on Cook’s page, nearly 65,000 had shown their love for the jaw-dropping look. Hundreds added comments as well and the consensus was that the Playboy model was absolutely on fire.

This latest look of Rachel Cook’s wasn’t especially revealing like many of her Instagram posts are. Fans have become accustomed to seeing her in sexy bikinis or clothing choices that showcase her breasts or her perky derriere. However, in this case, the Playboy model showed that she can still get pulses racing with a simple outfit tweaked to flaunt her infamous assets and her followers absolutely loved it.