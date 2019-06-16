Blac Chyna Hits Back At Rob Kardashian Over Dream’s Possible Inclusion In Her Upcoming Reality Show

Chyna called The Kardashians hypocrites.

Blac Chyna had some fighting words for her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, on Saturday when she posted a response to a letter from his lawyer about their daughter Dream’s possible inclusion in her upcoming reality show, The Real Blac Chyna. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian has made it clear that he does not want their child to appear on the show.

TMZ reported on Saturday that the letter states that the 2-year-old cannot be filmed without his consent that he will never grant that consent. According to the outlet, Kardashian claims to be concerned about his daughter’s potential exposure to long hours of filming time and explosive outbursts of violence. A preview clip from Chyna’s show reveals that the camera crew filmed a heated altercation between the former stripper and her mother, Tokyo Toni.

But in a new post on her Instagram page, Chyna insists that she would have never have subjected her daughter to long hours on set. She also states that Dream was not around during the argument with her mom. She insists that Kardashian would have known all of this if he had called and asked her instead of speaking to her through his high-powered attorney, Marty Singer.

Chyna then laced into the Kardashian family, calling them hypocrites for allegedly filming Dream for Keeping Up with the Kardashians without her consent.

She said that had Rob called her, she would have explained the “hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings of their stale and contrived show, without my approval.”

As Entertainment Online notes, Dream Kardashian’s second birthday party was featured on a recent episode of the family’s flagship reality show. Rob Kardashian even made an appearance on the show, a rare occurrence since his self-imposed hiatus from KUWTK.

Loading...

During the episode, Khloe gushed about Rob’s parenting and how much it has changed him.

“Rob is honestly the best dad. He reminds me so much of my dad with how attentive and fun and loving he is with her,” she said. “This is the first year that Rob gets Dream on her actual birthday and he’s so happy that he gets to be throwing her a party.”

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have joint custody of Dream, an agreement that was settled after months of legal wrangling between them. TMZ reported in February that there’s also a “non-disparagement” clause in their settlement which means that they cannot belittle each other.