Farrah Abraham Spills Out Of Hot Pink Latex Dress

Farrah Abraham is strutting her stuff on social media. Over the weekend, the former Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram account to post a set of racy new photos.

In the sexy snapshots, Abraham is seen wearing a form-fitting hot pink latex dress. The skin-tight gown flaunts all of the reality star’s curves and puts her massive cleavage on full display.

Abraham busts out of the skimpy little dress while flaunting her tiny waist, curvy backside, and toned arms. In two of the photos, Farrah adds a metallic purple jacket that ties around her waist over her top, while she clearly shows her figure without the jacket in the third photo.

The single mom has her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Farrah also wears a full face of makeup in the photos, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and contoured cheeks. Likewise, she adds to her glam look by rocking a shimmering highlighter, thick lashes, pink blush, and a nude lip.

In the caption of the photos, Farrah quotes the lyrics of the song “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, hinting that she looks like a glam Barbie doll while wearing pink and purple in the snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was rumored that Farrah Abraham may be returning to MTV to rejoin her former franchise following Bristol Palin’s exit from the show.

However, Farrah quickly shot those rumors down, revealing that she had no plans to head back to reality TV at this point in time.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah told her fans on social media.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added of the rumors.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham and her sexy photos by following the former reality TV star on her social media accounts.