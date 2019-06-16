The New Episode Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Focus On The Controversial Mix Of Faith And Sexuality

Hannah Brown will be defending both her love of Jesus and her sexuality in the upcoming episode of 'The Bachelorette.'

Fans all know that the current star of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, isn’t afraid to speak up for herself and share how she really feels, even when her views may be deemed controversial to some. From the very beginning, when the southern belle first took over the coveted role of the bachelorette, Brown made it clear she wouldn’t be like some of the stars the show has seen in the past.

She had no intention of trying to be perfect and knows that she can’t possible say the right things all the time. Instead, she’s been marketed as one of the first truly real and candid bachelorettes fans have had yet. She’s also clearly not afraid to dive into more serious topics, such as religion and sexuality, according to E! News.

The next episode of The Bachelorette is expected to be a little bit more on the controversial side. Fans have all seen the promos in which Brown seems to suggest that she may have had a physical interaction with one of the men. Whether or not she actually had sex with one of the men has not yet been revealed.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Admits She's Smitten with Mike: 'He's Very Handsome' https://t.co/NDgNKzCmW5 — People (@people) June 11, 2019

“I have had sex and Jesus still loves me,” she is heard telling her suitors.

Brown has been open about her faith from day one, even audibly asking God for guidance on her very first night as the Bachelorette. After she had greeted all the men and they’d made their way into the mansion, Brown took a few minutes to herself to collect her thoughts. As she paced outside the Bachelor estate, she could be heard asking Jesus to help her remember her own worth and make the right choices in terms of the men gathered to pursue her.

Loading...

Along the journey, several men, including Luke Parker, have expressed their own religious beliefs to Brown. But it looks like next week, religion will be discussed in a different light, presenting Brown with an opportunity to defend her own faith and what it means to her.

The host of The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison, gave a little insight into this upcoming episode in a recent interview.