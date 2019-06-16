‘Maxim’ Model Zita Vass Sizzles In A Pink Bikini On Instagram

American model Zita Vass exactly knows how to titillate her admirers with her racy pictures.

Even though the model posts her skin-baring photographs on Instagram quite often, she knows the art of driving her fans totally wild with every new picture.

Taking to her page, the model posted a series of sultry snaps — one where she is featured donning a skimpy pink two-piece bikini — and sent temperatures soaring. The racy ensemble not only allowed Zita to flash an ample amount of cleavage, but it also put her taut stomach, long legs, peachy posterior and well-toned abs on full display.

She let her brunette tresses down, opted for some body chains and wore minimal makeup to keep it natural yet sexy.

As of this writing, the picture has racked up close to 30,000 likes and 228 comments wherein fans could be seen drooling over the model’s sexy figure. This shows Zita’s ever-increasing popularity on the photo-sharing website and how eagerly fans wait for her to share new snaps.

Commenting on the picture, one devout fan wrote that Zita is the hottest model in the world and she has no parallel in the industry. While another fan opined that he forgot to blink his eyelids when he saw the picture because he found it too sexy to be real.

It wasn’t just the display of skin that made the post a hit, but Zita wrote a long, meaningful caption wherein she informed her fans — especially her female followers — that the perfect bikini models they see on Instagram have an entire crew with them during a photo shoot to ensure that everything looks perfect.

She mentioned that each picture has a great team behind it together with professional equipment, retouching, and makeup, among other things. Therefore, girls must not compare themselves to bikini models because it can lead to feelings of low self-esteem and other mental health issues.

A quick look at the comments section showed that fans greatly appreciated her message, however, there were a few critical commentators too who called the model out for being fake. Nonetheless, Zita’s fans and supporters greatly outnumbered her haters.

She was also recently featured in Forbes French edition wherein she could be seen donning an elegant black dress. Zita could be seen posing along side Moroccan model Abla Sofy.

According to an article by Maxim, the San Diego native shot to fame on Instagram after she appeared on the magazine’s Hometown Hottie section. Owing to her modeling talent, the stunner later landed multiple spots in the magazine’s international editions, including a six-page spread in Maxim Australia and the cover of Maxim South Africa.