Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Sexy Black Bikini

Larsa Pippen isn’t shy about showing off her famous figure. The former Real Housewives star flaunted her assets on social media this week as she donned a skimpy little bikini.

On Friday, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new photo of herself soaking up some sun. In the picture, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s best friend is seen putting on a busty display as her massive cleavage is seen busting out of her racy black bikini top.

The top covers much of Larsa’s bare chest, but has a large cut out in the front, which shows off the reality star’s famous curves.

Pippen’s black bikini bottoms tie at the sides and put her curvy backside on full display. Larsa has her long, caramel-colored hair slicked back in damp waves behind her head. She also dons a large pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the Miami sun.

Larsa dons a minimal makeup look for the sexy snapshot, which includes a bronzed glow and a light pink lip color. She accessorizes with a pair of small earrings and also sports hot pink polish on her nails.

Pippen dips her lean legs into the swimming pool, as lounge chairs and green foliage are seen in the background of the photo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen has seemed to amp up her sexy image in the months following her split from longtime husband, NBA icon Scottie Pippen.

Loading...

The couple announced their divorce last year. Larsa released a statement revealing that she and Scottie would continue to keep their four children — Justin, Preston, Sophia, and Scotty Jr. — as their main priority.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split from Scottie.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram or watching for her cameos during Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.