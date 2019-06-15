Bella Hadid Wows In Sexy Leopard-Print Two-Piece

Bella Hadid is making all kinds of headlines right now. The supermodel has just walked the Versace runway at Men’s Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. While the 22-year-old wowed in the Italian brand’s designs on the catwalk, her appearance ahead of the show turned just as many heads.

As The Daily Mail reports on June 15, Bella was spotted heading into the Fashion Week venue in a sexy and very eye-catching outfit. The model was clad head-to-toe in leopard prints. Opting out of her trademark athleisurewear or high-waisted jeans, Bella was wearing the animal designs in matching form – both her tank top and low-slung pants came in the same fabrics. The itsy-bitsy upper was flashing Bella’s toned arms and chest. Space between it and the pants was sending out the model’s taut stomach.

Bella paired her look with square-toe boots in patent blacks, statement dark shades, and a small but very trendy shoulder bag. With her head down, Bella appeared more determined to get inside the venue than loiter or wave at the cameras.

Bella’s older sister Gigi Hadid was also spotted making her way in. The 24-year-old appeared to have embraced the upcoming Versace show via her choice of arrival attire. Gigi wore tight-fitting cycling shorts from the iconic brand and a loose matching jacket.

With her runway poker face and signature piercing gaze, fans are used to seeing Bella without a smile. The subject came up when Harper’s Bazaar arranged for Gigi to interview her younger sister. Bella seemed out to debunk what fans might never know about her.

Loading...

“That I never go a day without smiling. People always say I have the same facial expressions. But what they don’t realize is that for a long time I looked that way because photographers on set would direct me to look “bored” or “very nonchalant.” But it isn’t necessarily the way I really am. You’ve known me, of course, my whole life. And ever since I was a baby, I was always smiling.”

While the runway tends to see Bella show her more serious side, her Instagram account offers plenty of opportunities for fans to see her beautiful smile. This model is known for taking to the platform in carefree vacation snaps – it isn’t all about work for Bella. Whether for the smile, the body, or the fun personality underneath it, Bella’s Instagram updates prove hugely popular. Unsurprisingly, Bella now finds herself as one of the platform’s mega-stars. She has 24.8 million followers.