‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Used To Take Away His Sons’ Cell Phones Before Bed

Karamo Brown, one of the stars of the popular Netflix reboot of Queer Eye, is known for his ability to have deep, meaningful conversations and help people sort through their issues. While his fellow cast members deal with various aspects of a person’s appearance and skill set, Karamo’s role as the culture guy is a lot more nebulous. His help can vary widely according to what each individual needs — but at the end of the day, he’s always there to listen and he’s always in the moment.

That aspect of his personality is something he tried hard to pass on to his sons when they were growing up. In fact, as People reports, he had a strict rule about smart phone usage that just might shock some parents. Until his sons were 18-years-old, they were forced to put their cell phones in a basket at 7 p.m. every single night. It’s something he considered crucial for their development.

“I think it’s imperative that we start to figure out a way that kids can learn how to disconnect,” he said in an interview with the outlet.

And, it’s not just the evening when phones were banned in the Brown household — they also weren’t allowed at concerts.

“I want them to be in the moment,” Karamo said.

While he can’t control whether or not his sons decide to maintain the rules he set when they’re adults, his passion for putting the phones away likely made an impact. He also spoke about the importance of being aware of what’s going on in your kids’ lives via their phones.

“You gotta be intentional about it. And it’s also monitoring. I think it’s just so important that parents actually really study the apps on the phones and figure out what’s going on.”

As most fans of Queer Eye will know, Karamo had a very unique path to fatherhood. For much of his adult life, he didn’t even know he had a son — his son, Jason, was 10-years-old already when Karamo was told about him, and given custody. A few years later, Karamo expanded his family once more by adopting his son Jason’s half-brother.

While he may have missed out on his sons’ early years, he seems like a passionate and devoted father now. He also prioritizes activism in a major way, and is involved with a variety of organizations that support or raise awareness for causes he believes in.