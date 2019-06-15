Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Goes Topless And Covers Her Assets In Body Paint

German Model Maya Stepper — best known for being associated with Victoria’s Secret — recently took to her Instagram account and teased her fans with a topless picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen wearing a pair of black underwear while she covered her breasts in blue, black and white paint to censor herself. She let her hair down and looked at herself in the mirror to click a selfie.

As she hid half of her face with the phone, it couldn’t be ascertained whether she wore makeup or not.

Within a few hours of posting, the picture accrued over 2,000 likes and several comments wherein fans and followers praised the model for her fine body as well as her artistic sense of style.

Commenting on the snap — which can be viewed on Instagram — one fan said that Maya looks like a “beautiful work of art,” while another one said that he wishes Maya’s body to be his canvas. Other fans used several complimentary phrases to praise the hottie, including “simply magical,” “artistic masterpiece,” “extremely sexy,” “you are incredibly hot,” and “tantalizing picture.”

The remaining fans opted for a more millennial way and posted hearts, kiss and fire emojis to express their admiration for the hot model instead of using long sentences.

She also posted a fresh video — shot for Elle Mexico— wherein she could be seen donning multiple risque outfits and striking some very sexy poses. The video was viewed more than 17,000 times and garnered almost 150 comments as of this writing.

“Omg BABE, MY OBSESSION IS REAL,” one fan commented on the pic. “Whatever you do, you [always look] wonderful,” another fan said.

Owing to her 80’s inspired look, a third fan likened Maya to Madonna and Cyndi Lauper and called her a “rock star.”

Loading...

This wasn’t the first time that Maya decided to post topless pictures on Instagram. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, the model shared a series of monochromatic topless pictures last week and each picture became a hit among her legions of followers.

In an interview with C-Heads magazine, Maya talked about the most challenging aspect of her modeling career and said that it is very difficult to stay true to oneself and accept that one will never be everyone’s choice.

She was also asked about the idea of beauty and what makes a woman beautiful. In response, the hottie provided a very meaningful answer.