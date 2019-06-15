Exonerated Amanda Knox Returns To Italy To Relive The Murder Trial That Made Her Infamous

Exonerated Amanda Knox probably wasn’t thrilled when she decided to return to Italy, the country where she was questionably charged and incarcerated for the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher in a case that made her infamous. Now a working journalist who is married and lives in Seattle, Knox stood before a well-meaning audience on Saturday to tell her story.

After arriving in Italy when she was bombarded by paparazzi — as seen in this YouTube video from The Daily Mail — Knox relived that horrible time in her life as a panel member for the Criminal Justice Festival. The inaugural event was held in Modena — an Italian city located about three hours south of Perugia, where Kercher’s killing took place — and was put on by The Innocence Project along with a local association of attorneys. This packed house looked at a number of so-called miscarriages of justice that have notably happened in the Western European nation.

The panel discussion for which 31-year-old Knox was involved was called “Trial by Media.” As a guest speaker on a three-person panel, Amanda Knox — in Italy for the first time since being acquitted four years ago — told how it was to spend four years in prison after being convicted of the murder of the woman with whom she shared an apartment.

“To the world, I wasn’t a suspect innocent until proven guilty. I was a cunning, psychopathic, dirty, drugged-up whore who was guilty until proven otherwise,” Knox relayed in Italian to the crowd — and translated using captions on YouTube — that had gathered in Modena.

During the emotional speech, Amanda Marie Knox cried while reliving that traumatic time when she was twice convicted and twice acquitted for the murder of Meredith Kercher. Called “Foxy Moxie” by the press and presumed guilty until proven innocent in the European media, Amanda said that these writers created “an image of me” that served as a false version of the real story into which people could put “their fantasies, fears and moral judgements.

She added, “People liked the story.”

It was that fake news tale of what reportedly did not happen that left this former exchange student afraid even today and ever since her case was annulled by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation.

“I’m afraid of being harassed, I’m afraid of being mocked, I’m afraid of being framed and I’m afraid of new accusations today because I came to tell my version of the facts,” she told conference attendees,

But still, the American woman showed up in Italy and when he stood up to try to make some sense of it all. Hopefully, this brave move will let her move forward a little bit more easily from now on. While complete closure is not likely, at least Amanda Knox received some as she stood up before a caring crowd to let them know how she is feeling these days as opposed to those torrid days when she was arrested and thrown in jail, a treacherous place for this American who said she wrecked with fear to the point that she thought about suicide.