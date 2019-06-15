‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Stun In Monte Carlo

It’s a trip filled with glitz, glamour, and fans for The Young and the Restless stars Sharon Case, Amelia Heinle, and Camryn Grimes. The trio of c0-stars flew to Monte Carlo for the 59th Annual Monte Carlo TV Festival.

On June 13, Mariah Copeland actress Camryn Grimes tweeted about her arrival in Monte Carlo, and it sounds like she’s enjoying the food on her trip. She wrote, “I arrived in Monte Carlo at 3 pm. I had two dinners. Don’t @ me.”

Meanwhile, on her Instagram story, Sharon Newman actress Sharon Case and Grimes said hello to fans, and Grimes showed off her excellent French speaking skills.

Victoria Newman actress Amelia Heinle posted a cute picture of herself and Grimes in from of the Le Hotel de Paris. She thanked everybody for the warm welcome the three women from the number one rated CBS Daytime drama.

On the show right now, Sharon is experiencing some trouble in her new relationship with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) thanks to Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) return. Adam admitted that he has unresolved feelings for Sharon, but she shut him down. Even so, Rey is pulling a jealous boyfriend act that won’t look so great for him if it continues.

Adam is also causing Victoria troubles by taunting her about Victor (Eric Braeden) choosing him instead of her to run Newman Enterprises. Even though he turned down the position, it hurts Victoria that once again, Victor passed over her.

As for Mariah, she’s enjoying a brand new job at Power Communications, and her girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is her first client.

Life is not imitating art for these three women who are in France walking red carpets and meeting several fans at the iconic TV festival.

In a gorgeous white eyelet dress, Heinle posed below a picture of herself as Victoria, and recently on her Instagram story, Grimes did the same thing under a photo of herself as Mariah.

Meanwhile, photographers vied for that perfect shot of Case as she walked a red carpet wearing a stunning sequined gown with an asymmetrical hem.

During a moment of downtime, Grimes showed off her fashion skills when she rested on a stranger’s car. The actress looked stunning in a casual black top and cropped jeans, which she paired with a black belt and strappy black sandals.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

So far Grimes’s greatest fashion moment at the event came at the opening ceremony where she donned a stunning white and nude gown that featured a deep V neckline, long sleeves, and a slit that showed off her gorgeous legs. She paired the dress with nude nigh heeled sandals, white dangly earrings, and left her red hair loose in waves.

The three Y&R women have thrilled fans during their appearances in Monte Carlos these past two days.