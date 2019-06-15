Bella Hadid Bounces Lingerie Cleavage In Glitters, Instagram Can’t Deal

Bella Hadid has a way of knocking Instagram sideways. The 22-year-old supermodel comes armed with 24.8 million followers, a career that’s sky-rocketing, and a fresh June 15 update.

Bella’s video today seemed to come with a simple agenda — to share her Versace runway moment at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. While that was more than achieved with the sassy catwalk strutting, something about the footage is driving the model’s fans a little nuts.

Bella is seen marching her signature walk down the runway in an impeccable, but very revealing design. Her glittering black pantsuit is flawlessly fitted to her Amazonian frame, but it’s lacking a shirt. Bella’s torso and cleavage are on full display via a tiny black bra. Just like the suit, the bra is made of sparkling fabrics. It matches sexy black briefs with a gold chain – the low-slung pants have afforded a stylish lingerie display around Bella’s slim and curvy waist. Bella begins by descending the runway’s steps. She continues her power walk, and her forthright movement causes a ripple effect – Bella’s cleavage is bouncing inside the bra.

Fan comments haven’t been the most composed.

“AHHHHHHHHHHH,” one user wrote.

“too much” was another comment.

“Yesterday. Today. And all day tomorrow” came from a fan who may be watching the video on repeat.

Bella has opted out of mentioning her body in her caption. Rather, she’s decided to honor the Italian fashion house’s head designer Donatella Versace. The 64-year-old has been running the iconic brand since the death of her brother Giovanni Versace in 1997. Given Bella’s love of fashion, walking the legendary label’s runway must, indeed, be an honor.

Admittedly, there is a somewhat addictive element to Bella’s video. Her impeccable walk, sensational outfit, and bronzed, toned body are as eye-catching as her stare.

Having walked the runway for countless designers, Bella is no stranger to high-end brands. Bella is now the face of some of them. Her current contracts include Dior Beauty, Calvin Klein, and Tag Heuer.

Loading...

Today’s video also saw countless fans send out fire and lighting emojis. Many fans, however, queried what the background music might be.

“How is Abel able to handle this power” was also a popular comment.

Bella’s video had accumulated over 454,000 views within one hour of going live. The same time frame saw over 930 fans take to the comments section. Bella’s mother Yolanda Hadid liked the post. Fans wishing to see more of Bella should follow her Instagram. Fashionistas should keep their eyes peeled for upcoming runway appearances from Bella.