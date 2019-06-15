O.J. Simpson Debuts Twitter Account Saying He’s ‘Got A Little Gettin’ Even To Do’

In what seems like a flashback, O.J. Simpson announced that he is launching his first Twitter account under the name @TheRealOJ32 (his jersey number when he played for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL), and he announced that he is there for his revenge.

The Daily Beast announced that he’s got a little getting even to do,” which will be his first bit of business to take care of during his official launch.

“Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. It should be a lot of fun.”

Simpson continues to be a controversial figure, as he was acquitted of the 1994 double homicide of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, but was later jailed for kidnapping and armed robbery and was released in 2018.

Simpson was also found liable in a civil case filed by the Brown and Goldman families, causing people to still struggle with the idea of the Heisman winner’s guilt or innocence. But now the former NFL player is out of prison and living in Las Vegas while he continues to be on probation.

But despite having well over 200,000 followers already with one post, many people are gobsmacked at his teaser about “getting even.”

It’s just days after the 25th anniversary of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, and Simpson has now decided he wants to share his innermost thoughts, says Deadline.

Many of the responses to Simpson’s “coming soon” video were relentless, with some people saying that they were taking a “hard pass” on following the athlete with the criminal past, while others poked fun, asking what is his favorite place to buy a new pair of gloves.

While Simpson’s account doesn’t yet have the blue “verified” check, his lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, released a statement saying that the account truly belongs to his client, O.J. Simpson.

But LaVergne says that even though Simpson announced that he has “getting even” to do, he won’t be using his foray into social media for revenge, but rather to spread an upbeat message.

“Mr. Simpson is the most positive person I’ve ever met. He’s also very well-informed on current events. He will not be negative. Nor will he comment on the LA thing. It will be one of the best accounts on Twitter to follow.”

OJ Simpson tweets "I killed her" in second post after 'joining' Twitter https://t.co/WntbX89md6 pic.twitter.com/xDWtsZ7o36 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 15, 2019

When LaVergne refers to the “LA thing,” he’s speaking of the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife and Ron Goldman, but his new Twitter followers are taking a wait-and-see approach, guessing that the former NFL great will drift into that topic soon.