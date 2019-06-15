’90 Day Fiancé’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Shares Details Of Her Sex Life

Larissa Dos Santos Lima appeared on the sixth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé with husband Colt Johnson. However, the couple’s relationship didn’t last and the Brazilian woman has since moved on. The TLC personality is now dating Eric Nichols, and she’s sharing intimate details of their sex life, according to a report from Pop Culture.

During a recent Instagram Q&A session with fans, Dos Santos Lima made it clear that things were pretty steamy between her and her new beau. She told her fans that her new relationship with Nichols has been “like a dream.” Later in the Q&A session, her sex life became the topic of discussion when a fan asked if she was having sex “more [than] twice a day” with her boyfriend. Dos Santos Lima’s initial answer to the question was “of course!” but her shirtless stud sitting next to her didn’t agree.

“No, we don’t!” he responded.

“Yes, we do!” Dos Santos Lima playfully insisted.

Finally, Nichols allowed his girlfriend to have the last word, “We used to! Just kidding.”

Based on Dos Santos Lima’s response to her fan’s question, it seems her new relationship is completely different from her relationship with Johnson. During an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Dos Santos Lima revealed to viewers that, “sex with Colt is a disaster.”

“I’m not a blow-up doll,” she said, according to InTouch Weekly.

Johnson also admitted that the couple’s sex life was “pretty much non-existent.”

It’s unclear whether the lack of sex also contributed to the ultimate demise of the couple’s marriage.

After not having any luck with American women, Johnson decided to expand his search for love to international waters. Eventually, his search brought him to Dos Santos Lima in Brazil. The couple made plans to marry and later applied for the K-1 visa to move Dos Santos Lima to the United States.

Unfortunately, when she got to the U.S., the relationship with Johnson quickly became tumultuous. Dos Santos Lima was immediately disappointed when her then-beau showed up to the airport without flowers and later expressed her disapproval of her new living arrangements. She even suggested that Johnson, who lived with his mother, Debbie, find a new place for them to live alone.

During their time together, the couple engaged in several public disagreements on social media and it was later revealed that Dos Santos Lima had been arrested three times on domestic battery charges, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC.