Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Goes Braless In Plunging Red Top

Elsa Hosk has been in Saint Tropez on a luxurious vacation for the past few days and has shared several shots of herself in swimwear for her 5.4 million Instagram followers to enjoy. She rocked a teeny tiny green bikini at the market and a feminine yellow floral bikini at the beach. One of the most iconic outfits she wore, though, wasn’t a bikini at all — it was a unique red swimsuit that made a major style statement.

The swimsuit itself is a more conservative lifeguard-style suit, with a zipper down the front, a collar, and short sleeves. However, Hosk has made it look Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show-appropriate by unzipping the zipper on the front nearly to her belly button. She’s thrown a semi-sheer white midi skirt over the top of it all for an outfit that’s chic yet super sultry, finishing off the look with a unique clutch and a pair of retro-inspired cat eye sunglasses.

Hosk is truly living her best vacation life and seems to have decided to go braless for the shots. The overall look is definitely something that will turn heads in Saint Tropez — and has thrilled plenty of her fans on Instagram. Within just 24 hours, the photo had over 133,000 likes.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the look, with many wanting to know where to get their hands on the unique red swimsuit, and some asking about the skirt. Hosk herself replied to some followers, directing them to the swimwear brand Solid & Striped, which is where her suit is from. The look proves that bikinis aren’t the only option if you want to turn heads on the beach — often, a low-cut one-piece suit is just as sexy and creates a whole different vibe.

Hosk is no stranger to strutting her stuff in very little clothing. The Swedish model has worked with a few high fashion brands over the years, but the majority of her work has been with Victoria’s Secret, and she is one of the brand’s current Angels.

While she seems confident in all her selfies on Instagram, even Hosk doesn’t always feel like a total babe. Way back in 2016, Hosk and two other Victoria’s Secret Angels shared all about their body confidence with Self.

“A lot of times I wake up and I tell my boyfriend, ‘Babe, the last thing I want to do right now is shoot lingerie, I had pizza last night… I just don’t want to go in front of the camera right now.’ Honestly, when you’re exposed in lingerie all the time, you have to find a way to quickly get comfortable with your body. I’ve just learned that when I have an imperfect day, it’s not going to help me to stress about it.”

Luckily, most of the time she seems to embrace her curves and has no issue showing them off for the camera.