Rocky Barnes Exposes Major Skin In New Instagram Snap

American fashion model Rocky Barnes — aka Rachel Barnes — is quite famous on Instagram, thanks to her hot pics and her sense of style, which has attracted more than 1.7 million fans and followers.

The model recently took to her page and stunned everyone by posting a very racy picture, one which immediately sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing black underwear, no bra, and a green kimono that allowed her to expose her bare chest, as well as a glimpse of her perky breasts.

To spice things up, Rocky opted for lots of body chains, pendants, necklaces, rings, and bracelets to match her ensemble. She wore a full face of makeup to keep things glamorous, kept her hand on her head and looked toward the floor to strike a pose.

As of the writing of this piece, Rocky’s sexy picture accrued almost 36,000 likes and 450 comments, as fans and followers could be seen drooling over the model’s hotness.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Rocky is extremely sexy, while another one wrote that he can never get enough of the model’s hot pictures.

“Love this! Not just the outfit, which is obviously amazing, but the caption too!” a third fan commented on the picture.

Other fans, per usual, used various complimentary phrases like “true goddess,” “pure perfection,” “extremely beautiful,” and “incredibly sexy,” to praise the model.

Apart from her fans, many fellow celebrities also liked Rocky’s picture, including Brittany Furlan Lee, Madison Grace, and Nicole Isaacs.

Earlier this week, Rocky wowed her fans with a series of bikini snaps. Out of many, one picture stood out and garnered more than 21,000 likes. Per the caption, the snap was captured in Marrakech, Morocco, and Rocky was featured donning a black floral-print bikini that allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure. She accessorized with a large straw hat and posed while looking away from the camera.

She also posted an up-close image wearing the same bikini to give her fans a detailed look at her ensemble — as well as her sexy thighs. The pic garnered an additional 15,000 likes, which proves that the model is extremely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Although Rocky is popular because of her Instagram posts these days, she initially shot to fame after appearing in Justin Bieber’s music video for the song “Boyfriend.”

Per an article by Access Hollywood, Rocky said that despite all the intimate scenes, the song was filmed in a very professional manner.