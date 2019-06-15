Ashley Graham And Her Sister, Abigail, Snuggle Up In Cleavage-Flaunting Bikini Shot

Ashley Graham and her sister, Abigail, are making waves on Instagram.

The two gorgeous ladies recently cozied up for an adorable bikini shot that saw both curvy beauties slay their beach-babe look in the best way possible. Donning eye-catching pool attire, designed by Ashley herself as part of her long-standing collaboration with Swimsuits For All, the Graham sisters unabashedly showed off their voluptuous figures in trendy beachwear.

Posing on a sandy beach with beaming smiles on their beautiful faces, Ashley and Abigail looked radiant in the sun-kissed snap, proving that all you need to have fun in the summertime is a sizzling bathing suit and someone you love close by. Their beachside pic was shared earlier today on the Swimsuits For All Instagram page, garnering more than 5,200 likes and a handful of flattering comments.

“Two wonderful goddesses!” wrote one Instagram user.

“Beautiful inspiring ladies!” penned another.

In the photo in question, Ashley is rocking a teeny string bikini – a sweltering design that she modeled on her personal Instagram page earlier this week, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Made up of a white cut-out top, one adorned with a vibrant floral pattern, and a tiny bikini bottom in a bold yellow color, the skimpy two-piece showcased Ashley’s bountiful curves in a very alluring display.

Meanwhile, Abigail slipped into an open-back, cut-out swimsuit, one that matched the floral motif and vivid palette of her sister’s bikini. The clinging one-piece boasted a white floral-patterned top – richly-colored in lively shades of red, yellow, pink, blue, and mauve – and a plum-colored bottom, which coordinated with the top.

The two sisters put on a cheerful display in the sun-drenched photo. Snuggled up for the glorious snap, Ashley and Abigail flaunted their beach bodies in the cleavage-baring swimsuits with bubbling energy and loads of charisma.

Among the first people to comment on the photo was none other than the girls’ beautiful mother, Linda Graham.

“My babies,” she wrote under the post, adding a double-heart emoji to her message.

This is not the first time that Ashley and Abigail have appeared together in a sizzling swimsuit photo. The Graham sisters posed in matching bathing suits for a snap shared by Ashley to Instagram at the beginning of the month, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

The snapshots were part of a larger photoshoot taken in mid-May on the sunny beaches of Tulum, Mexico – or around the time that Ashley, Abigail, and their mom, Linda, vacationed to the paradisal location on Mother’s Day, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Released roughly a month ago, the pictures marked the launch of Ashley’s latest collection for Swimsuits For All.

“We wanted to make sure the collection featured a variety of styles, materials and colorways this season so there was something for everyone,” the stunning plus-size model and talented bikini designer told InStyle Magazine in a recent interview.