Tennis Superstar Caroline Wozniacki Marries David Lee In Italian Ceremony

It’s official — Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki is off the market. The blond bombshell has been a pro for over a decade now, and has brought home millions of dollars in prize money. Money can’t buy love, but luckily she managed to find that with former NBA player David Lee. While Wozniacki is still tearing up the court as a pro player, 36-year-old Lee retired from the NBA in 2017.

People shared some of the details of their luxurious ceremony, which took place in Italy, at Castiglion del Bosco. While fans are used to seeing Wozniacki in her athletic gear, for her wedding, she ended up selecting a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, and pairing it with a cathedral-length veil for a truly dramatic look.

As far as celebrity weddings go, the ceremony was fairly small; while many celebrities invite 500 or more people, Wozniacki and Lee kept the guest list relatively restrained, inviting about 120 friends and family members to see them tie the knot. Wozniacki has been in the tennis world since she was just a teenager, so it makes sense that she’d have a few fellow players at her big day, including friend and fellow tennis superstar Serena Williams, who was one of her bridesmaids.

While Wozniacki isn’t the type to spill every detail of her personal life to the press, she did chat with Elle back in 2017 about her relationship with Lee, as Tennis World USA reports.

“I think David is very positive and he has a lot of energies and he sees well in everything and people in general. He is a very open person and he is a big help when it comes to my tennis, and he never said in any moment that there are things that I should not or cannot do.”

Lee must be taking some hints from Alexis Ohanian, who is married to Wozniacki’s friend, Serena Williams. Ohanian has become notorious for the way he passionately supports his wife and can’t stop bragging about her skills both on the court and as a mom. Wozniacki’s comment seems to indicate that Lee supports her no matter what, and is one of her biggest fans.

Wozniacki and Lee had a bit of a whirlwind romance, and ended up getting engaged while they were on vacation together in Bora Bora. Given that they took their first step toward marriage while on vacation, it makes sense that they would opt for a destination wedding in a beautiful location.