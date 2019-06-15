Sierra Skye Flaunts Mega Cleavage In Braless Whites, Insists She’s A ‘Good Girl’

Despite a caption suggesting the opposite, there’s a slightly naughty feel to Sierra Skye’s latest Instagram update. The model’s June 15 snap might come with shades of white, but not much else about it is innocent.

Today’s snap shows the Instagram sensation in a kitchen setting. Sierra is semi-reclining on a vein-marbled counter amid spotless cupboards and a stainless steel refrigerator. Less about the home decor and more about the eye-popping outfit, the post sees Sierra dressed in a risqué outfit. She’s opted for a white mini dress with a scandalously-plunging neckline – she’s also braved the braless look. This pro never gets it wrong, though. With her bronzed cleavage and tan legs on full display, Skye is positively owning her look.

Sierra is all about direct eye contact in this particular post. She’s been snapped toying with her hair and looking at the camera with a piercing gaze, bordering on a knowing look. Brazen as the outfit may be, it retains this sensation’s signature class – Sierra’s got plenty of it.

Fans seem to be in agreement with Sierra’s caption.

“You’re a good babygirl!!!!!!” was one comment.

That said, one individual seemed out to challenge it.

“How good are you tho??” they wrote.

Countless other comments sent Sierra the thumbs-up.

Today’s look has received a mention. The shout-out to Pretty Little Thing has explained the style – the flair comes courtesy of Sierra herself. The white dress isn’t the first Pretty Little Thing look from Sierra in recent days. Her orange swimsuit post from two days ago also came from the affordable clothing brand. The snap (seen below) came with enticing words – it also proved very popular, currently sitting at over 47,000 likes.

Loading...

Sierra’s potential as an influencer has clearly been picked up on. With 4 million followers, Sierra now has more followers than one of Pretty Little Thing’s celebrity faces – the brand is currently collaborating with Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham. The 28-year-old has 2.2 million followers.

With less controversy, more followers, and a career that seems more focused on Instagram’s audience, Sierra seems to be the perfect pick for the clothing label. While many comments left on today’s snap appeared to come from men, a fair few females seemed to be showing their faces.

Sierra is fast-rising on Instagram. Her itsy-bitsy bikinis, super-fit body, and stylish fashion choices are likely contributing to her popularity. Her account is followed by fellow models and a celebrity face – The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams keeps tabs on Sierra. Fans wishing to see more of Sierra should follow her Instagram.