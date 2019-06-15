Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Rocks The Skimpiest Green Bikini On Instagram

Elsa Hosk is spoiling her Instagram followers with yet another bikini pic, and they are absolutely loving it.

On Saturday, June 15, the 30-year-old shared a set of photos from her vacation in St. Tropez, bringing some serious heat to the social media platform. Elsa appeared to be out shopping at a local flea market in the duo of snaps, as she was surrounded by tables of goods, and other people carrying around large shopping bags. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was certainly dressed to impress for the excursion, rocking a sexy, skin-baring ensemble that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous figure.

The Swedish bombshell indulged in a popular trend with her attire for the day — using a swimsuit as a shirt. Elsa sported a seriously skimpy green bikini as her top, which hardly contained her voluptuous assets and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage as she explored the market. The barely-there number also gave way to her flat midsection and rock hard abs, both of which were sure to turn some heads. As for her lower half, the Swedish bombshell covered her long, toned legs with a pair of floral patterned pants that exuded the perfect 1970’s summer vibe. Her pants flared out at the bottom, and were belted tight around her hips to accentuate her trim waist. Per a post to her Instagram stories, the garment was from luxury designer Prada, while her bikini top was by the brand Sommer Swim.

To complete her look, the blonde bombshell wore a pair of red and black Proenza Schouler sandals that perfectly matched the color scheme of her pants. She sported a trendy pair of round sunglasses to shield her eyes from the golden sun, and carried her belongings for the day in a red and black studded shoulder bag. Her signature platinum blonde tresses were worn in their natural loose curls, messily falling around her face and down her back.

Fans of the supermodel were quick to show some love for her sexy “vacay” photos. At the time of this writing, Elsa’s latest Instagram post has already racked up more than 105,000 likes after just five hours of going live on the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Love this look,” one fan wrote, while another noted that being like the model was her “goal in life.”

“Vacation Elsa is the best,” commented a third.

Earlier today, the beauty indulged her fans in another set of snaps from her vacation that sent temperatures soaring. Elsa appeared to be enjoying some time on the beach in a skimpy golden yellow bikini top and pair of dangerously short striped shorts that put her impressive physique completely on display and drove her followers wild.