Liza Minnelli Believes Judy Garland Would’ve Laughed At Lady Gaga’s ‘A Star Is Born’ Performance

Famed Broadway star Liza Minnelli believes that her famous mother Judy Garland would disapprove of Lady Gaga’s performance in A Star is Born.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Minnelli was asked about Gaga’s performance in the movie musical. During the interview, Minnelli said that her mother wouldn’t have taken the latest portrayal of the film seriously at first if she were alive today. Garland passed away back in 1969 at the age of 47.

“She would have laughed,” Minnelli said. “And then she would have gotten into it,” she added.

While Minnelli didn’t speak further about why her mother would’ve laughed at Gaga’s performance, she did say that towards the end of the film, the Wizard of Oz actress would be cheering the Grammy winner on.

“I can hear her saying, ‘OK, let’s go!'” she added. “Great to the end!”

Garland took on the role of a woman who became an instant star back in 1954 with the second iteration of A Star Is Born. In Garland’s portrayal, the actress played Vicki Lester in the film. In Gaga’s version, the character was renamed Ally, who was a waitress at a drag show before being discovered by Bradley Cooper’s character Jackson Maine.

According to Hollywood Life, A Star Is Born has been remade in Hollywood multiple times. The story was reportedly told in 1937, 1954, 1976, and 2018. While Garland wasn’t the first to take on the role, she went on to be nominated for 12 Academy Awards, including Best Actress. At this year’s Academy Awards, Gaga would have similar praise for her motion picture debut. While the movie itself was nominated for eight Academy Awards, the movie ultimately won an honor that was personal to Gaga. The artist took home an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Shallow,” which Gaga co-wrote with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

Liza Minnelli Might See 'A Star Is Born' Since Lady Gaga Is In It https://t.co/4QHbUh56DW — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2018

Minnelli also spoke about seeing her mother’s life portrayed in the upcoming film Judy. The Rupert Goold-directed film biopic is slated to star Renee Zellweger and will be released on September 27. When asked her thoughts about the biopic, Minnelli admitted that she was unaware that the film’s trailers had been released and that she hadn’t seen anything as of yet.

“Oh, really? No, no I haven’t [seen anything],” she admitted, before crediting Zellweger as “a wonderful” actress. “I just hope they don’t do what they always do. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Although Gaga may never know Garland’s real thoughts on her portrayal, the multi-talented star did receive critical acclaim from Barbara Streisand, who starred in A Star Is Born in 1978.