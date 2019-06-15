Watch Argentina Vs. Colombia Copa America Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Lionel Messi Begins Title Quest

In the most high-powered matchup of the 2019 Copa America so far, Lionel Messi and Argentina take on rivals Colombia in the Group B opener.

The third match of the 2019 Copa America tournament could be considered the true opener, because with Argentina taking on Colombia to open play in Group B, the competition sees its first matchup of top world-ranked teams — and longtime South American rivals. In fact, according to FIFA.com, Argentina ranks 11th in the world while Colombia sits just behind them in the 12th position. But the central storyline of the match – and the whole tournament — revolves around the five-time Ballon D’or winner Lionel Messi, who despite winning multiple domestic and European championships with his Barcelona club team, has never taken home a trophy for Argentina. His quest gets underway in the match that will live stream on Saturday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America Group B opener on Saturday, pitting Argentina against Colombia, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Brasília Time at the 48,000-seat Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, on Saturday, June 15. In Argentina, kickoff will also take place at 7 p.m. Argentina Time, and in Colombia the start time will be 5 p.m. Colombia Time.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 11 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 3 p.m. Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, June 16, Japan Standard Time.

Messi has a talent-laden team surrounding him, with Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Giovani Lo Celso all featuring in Saturday’s starting XI for La Albiceleste, according to Fox Sports. And they should enter Saturday’s match as favorites against a team that has not beaten them since 2007.

That span covers eight matches between Argentina and Colombia, according to 11v11, with Argentina winning five of those. But Colombia’s captain, Monaco star Radamel Falcao, believes his team is ready to finally get that elusive victory.

“We haven’t beaten Argentina for a long time, but we have to keep fighting. I think we are much closer,” Falcao said, as quoted by The Associated Press. “This team has decided to live according to this mentality of believing and fighting.”

Leonardo Fernandez / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Argentina vs. Colombia Saturday 2019 Copa America Group B opening match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the La Albiceleste vs. Los Cafeteros Copa America match at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the Argentina vs. Colombia showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, while in Japan, the DAZN sports streaming service also carries the match. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

Throughout the Caribbean the game will stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Argentina vs. Colombia, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.