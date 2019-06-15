American Swimsuit Model Anna Katharina Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Video

American swimsuit and fitness model Anna Katharina is known for her stunning body and racy pictures on Instagram. Even though the model shares her bikini pics on a weekly basis, her fans never seem to get enough and keep asking her for more.

The model recently took to her page and treated her fans to a new video which was filmed for the energy drink brand, Bang Energy.

In the video, Anna could be seen in a barely-there bandeau-style bikini top which allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. The model teamed the risque top with a pair of hot pants to exude sheer sexiness.

Anna wore a full face of makeup, which included lots of mascara, a nude shade of lipstick, and a tinge of pink blusher. She let her blond tresses down and struck sultry poses while sipping the energy drink.

As of this writing, the video racked up more than 13,000 views and fans posted several comments to praise the model for her hotness and beautiful looks.

“Wow such a beauty,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “You look amazing,” said another one. A third fan opined that Anna is the most beautiful woman on Instagram because she is “simply perfect.”

Prior to posting the video, Anna shared a sultry snap wherein she could be seen wearing blue overalls that she deliberately left unbuttoned to reveal her perky boobs — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

Anna wore a full face of makeup and let her hair down while she seductively left her lips slightly parted and stared directly into the camera to pull off a very sexy pose.

The picture amassed almost 20,000 likes and almost 400 comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with compliments. Commenting on the picture, one fan said that Anna is so beautiful that she’s almost unbelievable. A second commentator said that he wished to like the picture twice.

In an interview with Viva Glam magazine, Anna — who has also been featured in famous magazines like B-authentique, and TransWorld Motocross — revealed that she joined the modeling industry when she was a student, adding that even after becoming a super model, she was not sure if she quite fit in into the world of modeling. The model said that she initially felt “too nerdy,” to be a part of the fashion industry.

According to Famous Birthdays, Anna attended the University of Oregon and The Art Institute of California in Los Angeles.