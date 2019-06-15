Bella Thorne Flashes White Bra In Racy Bathroom Selfie

Bella Thorne flaunted both her sense of humor and her undergarments when she took to Instagram less than two hours ago to share a racy bathroom selfie with her 19.6 million followers.

The photo featured the 21-year-old actress rocking a white bra that hugged her voluptuous bosom in all the right places. The topless snapshot allowed the young actress to put her toned stomach and trim frame on full display. Thorne teasingly tugged at the waistband of her stretchy white bottoms as if she were going to give the camera a look inside.

Bella’s lips were pursed in a seductive manner as she gazed at her phone while snapping the bathroom mirror selfie.

Her multi-colored locks looked slightly unkempt as they flowed down her body. In addition to rocking black nail polish, the actress accessorized with several necklaces of varying lengths as well as several bracelets and a watch on each wrist.

It appeared as if the actress was either standing in front of or inside her bathtub when she snapped the provocative photo. A hand towel draped over a metal bar, a tiled wall, and a blue and black shower curtain were visible in the background behind Thorne.

In the caption of the sizzling photo, Thorne jested that it was an example of the kind of picture women send to their boyfriends.

Despite being less than two hours since Bella published the sizzling bathroom selfie, it sent her massive following into a frenzy as they showered it with just shy of 400,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.

One of the most reacted comments noted that the picture was actually an example of how you “make him fall in love” with you. Another individual jested that the sexy snapshot was the type of photo they would send to just about anyone.

Paris Hilton was among one of the first to comment on the photo leaving nothing more than a fire emoticon to praise Bella on how fierce she looked in her white bra.

One of her followers even jokingly questioned whether the shirtless snap meant anyone who saw the photo was now Bella’s boyfriend.

“So we’re dating now or…?” Another fan penned in the comments.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, this sexy selfie comes just after Thorne made the decision to take control of being hacked and blackmailed by making nude photos of herself public to take away any power the hacker who took them from her had.