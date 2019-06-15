Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West’s Birthday With Instagram Collage

Kim Kardashian’s oldest child, North West, turned 6 on Saturday, and the socialite posted an Instagram birthday message commemorating the occasion, per Yahoo News.

“Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last six years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!”

Along with the birthday message is a collage of photos showing Kardashian and her daughter enjoying themselves throughout the years.

Kris Jenner, West’s grandma, also posted a message for the 6-year-old.

“Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!!” she wrote. ”

“What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!! Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul…,” she continued, before expressing how much she enjoys being the child’s grandmother.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian recently made news when she revealed that she wants to move past her feud with Taylor Swift. Swift has been fighting with Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, ever since he grabbed the mic from the singer-songwriter during her acceptance speech for the Best Female Video award at the MTV VMAs in 2009 to tell the crowd that Beyonce should have won.

But Kardashian is reportedly ready to move on and sick of the drama, at least according to a source. Most recently, Swift threw shade at Kardashian on her track, “You Need to Calm Down!”

I’ll keep saying it. Everything that @KimKardashian had done for justice is good. Yesterday: “a ride-share program to provide former prisoners w/ gift cards to use for transportation to job interviews, work & to visit family.” This public defender is a fan.https://t.co/1LQT4D8ip3 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) June 14, 2019

Drama aside, Kardashian recently traveled to the White House to back criminal justice reform via support of the First Step Act, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She made a speech alongside President Donald Trump and said that — since the legislation passed in December — she has been talking with people that return to society from prison and the struggles they face.

Trump used the event to comment on Kardashian’s aspiration in law.

“I hear she’s starting to study law,” he said, before praising Kardashian’s success in the entertainment business and saying that she will soon be successful in the field of law as well.

Kardashian drew attention for displaying her cleavage at the White House event. While she wore a stylish, blue pantsuit that was definitely appropriate for the occasion — although it was still low-cut with a v-neckline — she didn’t shy away from showing off her body. Many were quick to note that her cleavage was pushed-up for all to see and even appeared to have undergone bronzing.