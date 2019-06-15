Sofia Richie Stuns In Leggy New Instagram Photos

Sofia Richie is basically flawless in her latest set of social media snaps. The model wowed her fans with her new photos, which feature her looking gorgeous in an elegant tw0-piece ensemble.

On Saturday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share two new pictures of herself in full glam. The model, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, is seen sporting a light gray outfit, which included a short miniskirt that flaunted Sofia’s long, lean legs.

Richie added a matching jacket, which tied around her tiny waist. She added strappy heels and a clear purse to complete her high-class look.

Sofia has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. Richie’s voluminous mane frames her famous face, which dons full makeup.

Sofia’s glam look includes a gorgeous bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes. She adds pink blush on her cheeks and light pink color on her plump lips for maximum effect.

On Sofia’s story, it’s revealed that she was celebrating the upcoming wedding of one of her close gal pals at a fun and wild bachelorette party celebration.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has reportedly been waiting for her own marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Richie and Disick have been together for about two years now, and the model is said to be growing tired of waiting for the reality star to pop the question.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle,” an insider told Radar Online.

“[Scott] has become more aloof and doesn’t have time for her anymore,” the source continued.

The insider went on to reveal that Richie believes that Disick’s close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with, could also have an impact on his reluctance to commit to her.

“Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and her sexy photos by following the model on her social media accounts.