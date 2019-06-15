‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Is Looking For ‘Sunshine’ In Blue Floral Jumpsuit

The weekend is finally here, and Camille Kostek couldn’t be happier about it. The gorgeous supermodel is looking forward to some free time and plans to spend the brief respite soaking up the sun and enjoying some summer fun.

Earlier today, the 27-year-old stunner took to her Instagram page to let her fans know what she’ll be up to in the next couple of days. The blonde bombshell penned a very enthusiastic message in which she talked about spending some “time in the sunshine” – and accompanied her post with a very evocative photo. To better put her point across, Camille chose to share a glorious throwback photo, one taken a couple of months ago for Kittenish.

In the snapshot in question – one part of a sun-drenched photo shoot that announced the latest Kittenish collection of summer apparel – the stunning model wore an eye-catching floral jumpsuit in a deep shade of navy blue. Covered in countless white daisies, the cheerful-looking garment beautifully flattered Camille’s statuesque figure, playing up her golden tresses and making her gorgeous blue eyes pop.

Camille looked radiant in her summer get-up. Posing against what looked like a wooden panel, one in a light tone that complimented her platinum-blond locks, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl glowed in her floral jumpsuit. Given the light-toned palette of the shot, the dark blue one-piece immediately became the focal point of the photo, drawing the eye toward Camille’s enviable frame.

Closely cropped to her chest, the photo put Camille’s shapely bust on full display. Boasting a square neckline and thick straps, ones fitted with two large tan buttons, the jumpsuit framed her décolletage, showcasing the model’s busty assets.

The fair-haired beauty flashed a little bit of cleavage in the chic number – a revealing design that looked more like overalls rather than a jumpsuit, and barely covered her buxom curves. To make sure she wouldn’t show more than she bargained for, Camille paired the daring one-piece with a navy blue tank top, one that matched the color of her jumpsuit. She accessorized with a pair of delicate gold necklaces, adorning her décolletage with a beautiful crescent-moon pendant.

To show off her summer attire, the Sports Illustrated model struck a sultry pose, brushing her long golden locks over her face in a coquettish manner. Looking directly into the camera with a blazing gaze, she raised one arm and ruffled her soft blonde waves with her fingers.

Photos from the Kittenish campaign were originally released by the label in April. At the time, the Kittenish Instagram account published a couple of posts that featured Camille rocking the floral jumpsuit.

For the sun-kissed photo shoot, Camille rocked natural-looking make-up that accentuated her striking features. Notably, the model flaunted her freckles in a charming display – and won over her fans’ hearts in the process.

“Love the freckles,” read one message left by her Instagram followers under her post, which garnered more than 22,000 likes and 135 comments.

“Honestly you leave me speechless. Glowing!!! [smiling sun emoji] have an amazing weekend!” wrote another Instagram user.

“Such a natural beauty!!” said a third person.

Loading...

“U [sic] are stunning,” noted a fourth comment, trailed by a string of four fire emoji.

Among the first people to comment on Camille’s photo was none other than the former NFL player Chris Gronkowski, the brother of her football star boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski.

“Pool party?” asked Chris, in reference to Camille’s weekend plans.

“see you in BUF??” she replied, tagging him in her comment.