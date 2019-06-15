Trump Supporters Hold ‘Squash Amash’ Protest On President’s Birthday

To protest Republican Justin Amash going against the party and calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, as The Inquisitr previously reported, more than 200 angry supporters of the president held a 2020 “Squash Amash” rally Friday outside the libertarian-leaning Michigan Representative’s district office.

“Amash is an embarrassment to our party,” said Meshawn Maddock, co-founder of Michigan Trump Republicans, which organized the rally, per Michigan Local News.

“We don’t care if he steps down because we know he is not getting re-elected again because so many people in the 3rd District and statewide want him replaced. He has directly challenged our president and worked against him to join the Democrats in asking for his impeachment.”

The event — which was also planned to celebrate Trump’s birthday and honor flag day — brought out many Republicans that were dissatisfied with Amash.

“The last straw was him siding with Democrats to impeach Trump,” said Barbara Burns, of Rockford.

“We voted Trump in because of his stance on things and he hasn’t supported him. Amash is not a Republican and we need someone who has our interests at heart.”

As for Trump’s birthday, the left internet trolled the president by making June 14 in honor of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, whom the president frequently directed negative comments toward. The #JohnMcCainDay hashtag, which is reportedly the idea of Andy Lassner, the executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, spread throughout Twitter trends Thursday and Friday.

#SquashAmash rally in Grand Rapids starts in less than 2 hourshttps://t.co/ym9tJeCji8 — Meghan Anne Bunchman (@MeghanBunchman) June 14, 2019

Despite criticism, many of the Republicans critical of Amash vote less with conservative principles than he does. Conservative Review, which grades members of Congress based on their support of conservative principles, reveals that Amash is rated 90 percent and ranked 11th overall.

Amash is critical of the two-party system as a whole and the pressure on voting with the party. During his recent town hall, he revealed that although he votes with his party 70 to 75 percent of the time, this is considered poor in the world of Congress. He criticized the system as unhealthy for rewarding people that toe the party line and punishing anyone who strays from it — regardless if the party is actually voting for conservative principles or not.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Amash is now facing a primary challenger, Jim Lower, following his break from the Republican party. Recently, Donald Trump Jr. trolled Amash on Twitter and suggested he would be supporting Lower, but Amash responded by roasting Trump Jr. for the infamous email exchange with Rob Goldstone concerning Russians offering dirt on Hilary Clinton.