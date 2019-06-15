Haley Kalil’s Thong-Clad Booty Is Driving Instagram Wild

Haley Kalil is heating things up on her Instagram account, and her thousands of followers are absolutely loving it.

On Saturday, June 15, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model took to the social media platform to share an eye-popping photo from a new campaign she took part in with lingerie brand Journelle. In the snap, Haley was captured with her curvaceous backside to the camera, turning her head to peer over her shoulder with a sensual look on her face and a barely-there ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

The 27-year-old sent temperatures soaring in a sexy black lace bodysuit that put nearly every inch of her famous figure completely on display. The skimpy number featured an open-back design that left her backside and trim waist exposed almost entirely, while the thong cut of its lower half barely covered up the babe’s curvy booty.

Very little of the front half of the piece was in eyesight in Haley’s NSFW photo, though it was clear that its coverage was minimal as well. The sheer fabric appeared to graze over the stunner’s flat midsection and a very small part of her bosom, leaving an insane amount of cleavage and sideboob uncovered.

To complete the risque look, the bombshell wore her signature red locks down in loose, messy waves. Her tresses cascaded over her shoulders and down her back, perfectly framing her makeup-free face that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Rookie went absolutely wild for the beauty’s eye-popping upload. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 3,000 likes after just one hour of going live on her Instagram feed. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they showered Haley with compliments for her jaw-dropping look.

“Beautiful woman,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “absolute perfection.”

“My new favorite picture from you,” commented a third, followed by the heart-eyed emoji.

A quick scroll through the model’s Instagram page reveals that she is not new to showing some skin on the social media platform. Just last week, the former pageant queen wowed her fans again as she posed by the pool in a sexy navy blue bikini. Haley showed off all of her natural beauty and dangerous curves for the camera as she stared it down with a sensual look, sending her followers into an absolute frenzy.