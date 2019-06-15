Lucy Hale Is ‘In Love’ With Maren Morris’ Topless Snapshot

It was on June 11 that country singer Maren Morris took to both her Twitter and Instagram profiles to give her followers a teasing preview of her upcoming feature from Playboy Magazine.

Pop Culture notes that while the petite artist did receive a lot of praise for her breathtaking topless snapshots, she also received a heavy amount of criticism from her fans as well.

The sexy snapshots featured the 29-year-old rocking a pair of red pants, cow-printed boots, and a cream-colored cowboy hat. While Maren was clearly topless in the photos, both featured the young singer using her arms and hands to keep her bare bosom from being exposed to the camera.

According to Pop Culture, the singer took to her Instagram Story to clap back at those who criticized her for for both sharing her topless snaps and posing for them in the first place.

Morris quickly noticed that throwing shade at her was a waste of time because criticism went in one ear and out the other as she kicked off her career by making music because it was something she wanted to do. It wasn’t until later in the process that she realized she could also touch other people with her music.

“I just want to live and love,” the singer wrote as she justified her decision to pose for Playboy.

Two days ago, Maren posted a black and white topless photo of herself rocking the same cowgirl-style ensemble.

“Don’t fence me in,” the singer penned in the caption. Many assumed the photo and caption was another reply to those who disagreed with her decision to pose in topless photos in the first place.

Among one of the first to comment on the photo after it was published on Maren’s profile two days ago was Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale. The petite brunette actress penned that she was so in love with the photo.

In addition to Hale, JoJo Levesque, Karen Fairchild, and Kree Harrison were also quick to praise the country singer for her decision to pose topless. The array of celebrities commenting on the photo also applauded Maren on her decision to clap back at her unhappy fans.

Loading...

strip it down. something with @playboy is coming next week… ???? // ????: Harper Smith pic.twitter.com/PO49710vVS — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 11, 2019

Maren also took to Twitter a day after she shared her topless photos to call attention to the fact that bust size didn’t matter as “small boobs are cool.”

Her declaration has been retweeted over 2,500 times, liked over 17,000 times, and commented on over 350 times. The majority of those who commented echoed her opinion by agreeing that they loved busts of all sizes.