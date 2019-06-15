Tulsi Gabbard Says Iran War ‘Highly Likely’ Unless Trump ‘Swallows His Pride’

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been escalating since President Donald Trump took office in 2017, and things don’t appear to be getting any better. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the U.S. is blaming Iran for an attack on a Japanese tanker in the Gulf of Oman. However, Yutaka Katada, the owner of the damaged tanker, contradicted the video that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the U.S. Navy released, which purportedly shows Iranian special forces removing an unexploded mine from the side of the damaged tanker.

On Friday, presidential hopeful and Iraq War veteran Tulsi Gabbard took to Twitter to warn that the escalating tensions would lead to war unless Trump changed his approach.

“Iran war is HIGHLY likely unless Trump swallows his pride & returns to the Iran nuclear agreement he tore up. But I fear he won’t put the interests of our country & those who’ll be killed in such a war ahead of his own pride & personal political interests.”

Just Thursday, Gabbard spoke to The Washington Post and defended her opposition to foreign military intervention and dismissed “neocon war hawks” that support increased U.S. military intervention around the world.

In regards to combating ISIS and al-Qaeda in Syria, she said that the U.S. should consider Putin and Russia as a possible partner — despite the country’s interference in the 2016 presidential elections.

“To defeat this shared threat like al-Qaeda and ISIS, I think we should be working with others, whether it’s Russia or other countries who share the same concern,” Gabbard said, and warned against stoking “ever-escalating tensions” that she believes has placed the U.S. on “the brink of nuclear war.””

She’s met with President Trump and irritated Democrats with her foreign policy positions. And today, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard defended her views and castigated “war hawks” in a @PostLive interview. My latest. https://t.co/ZPWIAwTXum — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 14, 2019

Gabbard also used the interview to highlight the fact that she is not aligned with noninterventionists tied to the Trump administration that have praised her, including Steve Bannon.

In regards to Iran, Trump recently said that there was still a “chance” of U.S. military intervention in the country, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He made the comment to Piers Morgan, co-host of Good Morning Britain, during an interview on British television.

“There is always a chance. Do I want to? No, I’d rather not. But there’s always a chance,” Trump said, adding that he’d “much rather talk” with Iran to solve issues before resorting to military intervention.

The increased tension between the two countries comes about one year after the Trump administration scrapped the nuclear deal set in place by the Obama administration. To add fuel to the fire, the U.S. imposed sanctions last year, as well as stricter sanctions last month that asked all countries to cease imports of Iranian oil.