Nicole Scherzinger Lets It All Hang Out In Tiny Thong Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger is living it up during her vacation in Capri, Italy this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Scherzinger was photographed by paparazzi while strutting her stuff in a skimpy little bikini aboard a lavish yacht with some friends.

In the sexy snapshots, The Masked Singer judge is seen wearing a teeny tiny yellow bikini. The top is very low cut and flaunts Nicole’s ample cleavage, which also spills out the side of the bathing suit.

Scherzinger shows off her flat tummy and very toned abs in the bikini, and also puts her curvy backside on full display due to the swimwear’s thong bikini bottoms.

Nicole wears her long hair pulled back into a ponytail and styled in natural-looking waves, which fall down her back. She was a minimal makeup look, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a nude lip, and navy blue nail polish.

Later, the former Pussycat Doll was snapped sporting a pair of large cat eye sunglasses and a tan sunhat as she lounged on the yacht with her pals. She also posed for sexy photos on the boat, took a swim in the ocean, and was also snapped hosing herself off when she returned to the boat.

According to MSN, Nicole Scherzinger recently spoke out about her issues with body dysmorphia in the past. The singer admits that she had a hard time with her body image growing up and that it led her on a powerful journey.

“Growing up I really struggled with feeling like I fit in. I even had a hard time feeling like I fit into my own skin,” Nicole said in a video on social media.

Loading...

“I was just really hard on myself, I had a lot of struggles with self-esteem and a lot of insecurities and later on that resulted in me having eating disorders because of my body dysmorphia. I was just really hard on myself growing up and I just didn’t like myself very much,” Scherzinger added.

Nicole went on to reveal that she would have a very powerful message to tell her younger self if she could and that she would want that girl to know that there is a bigger plan past the pain and struggle.

“I would tell my younger self that you are perfect just the way that God made you. You are precious and you have purpose,” Nicole says.

Fans can see more of Nicole Scherzinger by following the singer on social media.