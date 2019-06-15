Lauren Goodger Twerks Curvaceous Booty In Blonde Wig On Instagram

Over the past 24 hours, Lauren Rose Goodger has taken to her Instagram stories multiple time to share fun video clips of herself flaunting her curvaceous form in a white form-fitting semi-sheer crochet-style crop top with matching flared bottoms. Many of the video clips feature The Only Way Is Essex star twisting and wiggling her curvy hips as she proudly showed off the sizzling ensemble for the camera.

In one of the video clips, Lauren turned to showcase just how snug the flared bottoms hugged her plump derriere in all the right places. The video clip concludes with Lauren twerking and jiggling her voluptuous backside for the camera.

Just four hours ago, Lauren also shared a snapshot of herself rocking the angelic two-piece with her 765,000 Instagram followers. The photo has quickly pulled in several thousand likes as well as nearly 100 comments.

Many of those who commented noted how stunned they were by the photo as they almost didn’t recognize the TV personality.

The TOWIE starlet opted to step away from her natural brunette tresses as she donned a wig with straight long blonde locks that were parted down the middle and flowed down her body and around her busty bosom.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the sexy two-piece outfit was the same ensemble the 32-year-old TV personality wore while taking some time away from filming Celebs Go Dating to attend the Spice Girls reunion concert at the Wembley Stadium on Friday evening.

For those who have been keeping up with Goodger, she has currently been busy filming for the celebrity dating series as she hopes to turn things around in the love department.

According to her Instagram post from two days ago, Lauren was also rocking straighter and brighter teeth as she recently had braces that had been in her mouth for nine months removed. Goodger dished the news about her bold “Hollywood smile” with a selfie. The snapshot featured a close-up shot of Lauren’s face with her head titled to the side as she flashed a huge smile putting her new chompers on full display.

The TV personality had her dark tresses pushed out of her face making her captivating eyes and perfect caramel complexion the highlights of the photo.

Lauren has made an effort to keep her massive Instagram following in the loop during her Celebs Go Dating venture by sharing breathtaking photos of herself rocking form-flattering outfits as she journeys on to find that special someone.