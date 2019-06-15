Stormy Daniels’ Epic Roast Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has The Internet In Splits

Sanders had once stated that she would like to be remembered as "honest" -- a description Daniels took exception to.

The last few years in American politics have thrown us a lot of curveballs. One of the most interesting sagas of the Trump era has been the president’s relationship with adult star Stormy Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford), and its subsequent breakdown. Propelled into international stardom, Daniels has since used her newfound popularity to great effect, often taking potshots at the president and his White House officials.

So when Daniels roasted outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, it was not altogether surprising. But it was the manner of the roast that had Twitter in splits. As reported by The Inquisitr, Trump tweeted on Thursday that Sanders, who was appointed after the departure of former press secretary Sean Spicer, will leave the White House at the end of this month. Trump thanked Sanders for her “wonderful” service, claiming that he had suggested her to run for governor in her home state of Arkansas. Journalists who have encountered Sanders on a daily basis have a different opinion of her, however, with allegations that she had lied repeatedly during press briefings, and had gone out of her way to defend Trump’s more extreme policy positions.

When the news was first announced on Thursday, Sanders had not held an official press briefing for 94 days, a far cry from the promise she made last year where she had elaborated on her “legacy,” as reported by The Huffington Post. On being questioned as to how she’d like to be remembered, this is what Sanders had said last year.

“I showed up every day and I did the very best job that I could to put forward the president’s message. To be transparent and honest throughout that process and do everything I could to make America a little better that day than it was the day before,” she had said.

It was this statement that brought about an “eyeroll” from Daniels, who tweeted that she would be liked to be remembered as a virgin just as Sanders would like to be remembered for being “honest and transparent.”

And I hope to be remembered for being a virgin **eyeroll** https://t.co/edfTE5ZCVk — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) June 14, 2019

The tweet went viral immediately, with Twitter users marveling at the adult star’s sharpness of wit.

There has been no confirmation on Sanders’ successor, meanwhile, with Trump keeping cards close to his chest during an interview on Fox & Friends, where he refused to discuss names. The names of Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump’s press secretary, and Anthony Scaramucci, who was communications director for 11 days in the Trump administration, have been thrown about in the media, but Trump seemed to categorically take Scaramucci’s name out of the reckoning.

“Well, I like Anthony, and he’s been very nice and all but I think Anthony—he should stay where he is right now,” Trump said. “And he’s doing a good job and let’s keep it that way for a little while.”