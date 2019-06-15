‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Says Jim Edmonds Affair Is ‘Old News’ And Calls It ‘Karma’ For Meghan King Edmonds

Shots have been fired in an Instagram comment section at Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd is holding the gun. The Real Housewives of Orange County stars may never have been friends while they were on the show together during Season 11 and 12, and it looks like they’ll never patch things up. Earlier this week news broke of Meghan’s husband, Jim Edmonds, having an affair with the alleged “baseball madam” and there were plenty of screenshots to prove it.

Jim admitted to engaging in inappropriate conversation with another woman, and for sending lewd photos, but he claims things never got physical between he and the mystery lady. Meghan spoke out about the affair on her blog and said she didn’t know if she believed him or not regarding physical intimacy, but the conversations alone were enough of an affair for her. Now Kelly is getting in on the drama in the comment section on an RHOC fan account on Instagram.

The post from the account shared a photo of Meghan and Jim while the ex-reality star was pregnant with her twin boys. The caption commented on Jim’s affair, and that’s where Kelly got involved.

“This is old news.. I said this on the reunion years ago,” Kelly wrote.

Kelly did, in fact, tell Meghan that Jim had a mistress in 2017, but the latter blew off the accusation and was upset that Kelly would make a comment like that while she was pregnant. At the time, Meghan was pregnant with her first baby, Aspen.

A fan then commented under the same post, siding with Kelly by saying that the whole situation was karma for Meghan. The fan also said that Meghan was always smug to Kelly and acted like her marriage was perfect.

In response to the fan, Kelly wrote “totally!! #karma is right girl!”

Kelly also wrote under the post that she wasn’t “kicking [Meghan] down” but was confused about why Jim’s affair was news now when it was brought up two years ago.

Other fans started commenting slamming Kelly for being insensitive, while others agreed with her sentiments regarding Meghan. At this time, Meghan has not responded to Kelly’s comments, and the other ladies on RHOC have also stayed silent regarding Jim’s affair.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently filming Season 14 and will return later this year. Meghan will not be appearing this season, but her current marital issues might spark an interest in producers to bring her back to the show.