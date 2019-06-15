Bella Hadid Flaunts Sizzling Lingerie Cleavage In Glittery Black Versace

Milan Men’s Fashion Week is in full swing, and Bella Hadid appears to be leading the way. The 22-year-old supermodel has been turning heads on the Versace runway, as The Daily Mail reports on June 15.

Bella was photographed strutting her stuff on the Italian designer’s catwalk in a super-stylish, super-racy black number. Her glittering black pantsuit came shirtless. It was, however, fully coordinating with her cleavage-flaunting bra and a set of visible briefs held together by a gold clasp. Daring, devilish, and flaunting this model’s body to the max, the look was nothing short of fierce. Bella’s rock-hard abs were also particularly noticeable. The naturally blonde model had her hair dyed brown and styled into a slicked wet look. Her gold necklace, rings, and earrings matched the underwear’s metallics.

Bella was joined on the runway by her older sister Gigi. The 24-year-old was showing less skin, but her white-piped leather trench was just as eye-catching. The power duo paraded the season’s looks with runway-appropriate poker faces – the pair was, however, spotted laughing during a giggly Italian dinner date earlier in the week.

How Bella manages to look flawless despite her hectic work and travel schedule is something the model addressed during her Vogue interview.

“I travel a lot and I often work directly after landing. I use my mom’s advice, keeping my skin as good as it can be. So on a plane I wash my face as soon as I get on, I have all my serums and my night cream. And then I fall asleep and do it again when I wake up.”

Unsurprisingly, this sensation is now fronting one of the world’s biggest beauty brands. Bella has a contract with Dior Beauty. She joins other high-profile celebrities who’ve been snapped up as ambassadors for skincare giants – Kendall Jenner is a Proactiv ambassador. Dua Lipa is now the face of YSL Beauty.

Bella’s Vogue interview also came with a mention as to how the star keeps herself going. The stereotype of supermodels living off coffee and cigarettes may have carried over from the 90s, but Bella suggested that times have changed.

“I’ve kind of veered away from coffee recently so I’m just trying to find the most holistic ways I can sustain my energy throughout the day. But most of the time, that energy comes from deep down. I have to push myself really hard when I’m in the zone!”

Bella seems to have nailed her latest runway appearance. Fans wishing to see more of this stunner should follow her Instagram.