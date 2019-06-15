Yazmin Oukhellou Flashes Side Boob In Racy Instagram Snapshot

The 'TOWIE' star left little to the imagination on Instagram.

British bombshell Yazmin Oukhellou sent the hearts of her 492,000 Instagram followers racing early this morning. She took to her profile to share a racy snapshot of herself putting the sides of her voluptuous chest on full display in a stunning black one-piece with a plunging neckline.

The skimpy swimsuit featured a deep neckline that extended to the navel, allowing The Only Way Is Essex star to flaunt her toned midriff as well as a generous amount of bust.

Yazmin rocked a dark sun-kissed tan as she appeared to be spending up a lot of time soaking up the UV rays during her trip to Dubai with her boyfriend, James Lock. Her dark brown hair was straight and parted down the middle. Wearing her typical dark thick eye make-up, Oukhellou also wore a light pink blush and lip liner. The TV personality stood in front of a wall of salmon pink flower petals that perfectly contrasted her dark beachwear.

Despite only being on her Instagram profile for 10 hours, her followers quickly flooded the photo with just close to 8,000 likes and nearly 100 comments. Most of her followers gushed over the TOWIE star’s breathtaking beauty. Some opted to keep things simple with heart faced and flame emoji.

Make-up artist Natasha Sandhu was among one of the first to comment on the photo with nothing more than an “OMG,” followed by several emoji. Yazmin replied to the sweet comment by offering to go out for dinner with Sandhu when she returns home from her vacation.

Yazmin’s TOWIE co-star, Lauren Rose Goodger, also took the time to post several flame emoji in the comments section of the sizzling snapshot. Oukhellou was quick to respond to the comment with a shower of hearts.

As her Instagram followers know, Yazmin posted an equally sexy snapshot of herself rocking the same swimsuit two days ago. The photo featured the TV personality sitting on a Victorian-style couch wearing the same revealing swimsuit with a pair of matching black pants covering her toned legs. Sitting down while rocking the racy ensemble allowed the brunette beauty to show off even more of her bare bosom for the camera.

In the caption of the snapshot, Yazmin explained she was ready for a pool party, as she wore a pair of large dark shades with her dark locks pulled back out of her face.

In the last week, Yazmin has taken to her Instagram profile 11 different times to flaunt her incredible figure and fresh Dubai tan.