Donald Trump Talks About Reported UFO Sightings

Dozens of excerpts of President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging conversation with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos have gone viral the past week, some of them causing controversy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trumps’s suggestion that he would accept damaging information about a political opponent even if it came from a hostile foreign power caused lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to criticize him.

Trump also suggested that he would probably not report interactions with foreign officials to the FBI, prompting even more concerns about the safety of the upcoming presidential election, given that Russian meddling in 2016 is still being discussed. Some Republican allies have backed the president, however. Notably, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the concerns expressed by Democratic lawmakers, slamming the Democrats for not letting the Russia investigation go.

ABC News released another interesting excerpt on Saturday morning, Mediaite reports. The brief video features Stephanopoulos and Trump discussing alleged UFO sightings.

As The New York Times reported, from the summer of 2014 to March 2015, American navy pilots reported almost daily to their superiors seeing “strange objects, which “had no visible engine or infrared exhaust plumes,” but “could reach 30,000 feet and hypersonic speeds.”

“These things would be out there all day. Keeping an aircraft in the air requires a significant amount of energy. With the speeds we observed, 12 hours in the air is 11 hours longer than we’d expect,” Lieutenant Ryan Graves, who has been with the Navy for a decade, told the New York Times.

Some of the incidents have even been recorded. “Wow, what is that, man? Look at it fly!” a Super Hornet pilot can be heard saying in one of the recordings, while avoiding collision with the alleged UFO.

The Pentagon has acknowledged a secret program to investigate UFOs. It began in 2007 as a pet project of Harry Reid. https://t.co/iW4cksDxfq — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 16, 2017

The president has, he revealed to ABC News, been briefed about the alleged UFO sightings, and there has even been a meeting about the issue.

“Have you been briefed on that? What do you make of it?” Stephanopoulos asked the commander-in-chief.

“I have,” Trump responded, proceeding to share his own opinion about the situation.

“I think it’s probably — I want them to think whatever they think. They do say, I mean, I’ve seen and I’ve read and I’ve heard and I did have one very brief meeting on it, but people are saying they’re seeing UFOs.”

The president does not believe in the existence of UFOs, he revealed to Stephanopoulos.

As Mediaite notes, this was the first time for President Trump to be directly asked about the unconventional topic. However, in 2017, now-former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked whether the president believes in the existence of extraterrestrial aliens, by a reporter urging the White House to increase funding for UFO research.

Sanders laughed at the question, responding that the topic had not come up during her conversations with the president.