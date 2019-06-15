American Model Joy Corrigan Sizzles In A Black Swimsuit For The Cover Of Lucy’s Magazine

Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

Instagram has been saturated with bikini and lingerie models from all over the world. Owing to the cut-throat competition, it has become increasingly difficult for aspiring models to attract followers and bring something new to the table — merely posting bikini snapshots is certainly not enough.

One needs beautiful looks, an incredible figure, creativity, and the ability to engage with the viewers in order to become successful.

Speaking of successful bikini models, American bombshell Joy Corrigan deserves a mention, because she exactly knows how to infuse style, sexiness, and her friendly personality to attract fans.

The model, who is famous for flaunting her incredible figure on the photo-sharing website, recently took to her page and left her fans completely awestruck by posting a new swimsuit picture.

In the snap, which was captured for the cover of Lucy’s Magazine, the 25-year-old hottie could be seen wearing a skimpy black one-piece swimsuit that allowed her to show off plenty of skin, a glimpse of her sideboob, and her pert derriere, which she generously exposed as she struck a side pose.

The model let her blond tresses down and wore minimal makeup. She opted for an accessory-free look so as not to take the attention away from the skimpy swimsuit.

Captured in Miami, Florida, the picture racked up almost 11,000 likes and 140 comments within half a day of going live.

In the caption, Joy informed her fans that her racy snap was shot by Holly Parker, while the sexy swimsuit was from the brand Revival Swimwear.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans said that it is one of the best magazine covers that they had ever seen, while another one opined that Joy looks very different in the snapshot.

Loading...

Other fans congratulated the model for making it to the cover of the magazine, while the rest of her admirers showered her with various complimentary phrases, including “absolutely stunning,” “you’re slaying it,” “incredible body,” and “sexiness galore.”

One fan even said that they’re in love with the model, and would like to take her out.

Speaking of dating, the model is quite upfront about what she looks for in a man. In an interview with Maxim, Joy revealed that she doesn’t believe in conventional ways of dating and does whatever her heart tells her. When asked how she lets a man know if she’s interested in him, the model said the following.