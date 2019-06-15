Donald Trump Warns That The U.S. Will Suffer The Biggest Stock Market Crash If He Loses In 2020

Donald Trump warned Americans on Saturday that if he isn’t re-elected in 2020, the country will suffer “a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before!”

The president spent Saturday morning on Twitter talking up his economic track record since he took office while warning people that it wouldn’t continue if he lost re-election next year.

“The Trump Economy is setting records, and has a long way up to go….However, if anyone but me takes over in 2020 (I know the competition very well), there will be a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before! KEEP AMERICA GREAT,” he wrote.

Trump inherited a strong economy from Obama in 2016, and he has leveraged that to boost his popularity in the polls. Currently, Trump presides over some of the strongest unemployment numbers and job growth in recent history.

But some economists, according to reporting by Forbes, fear that Trump’s trade wars with important global partners could put a dent in those gains, something that was highlighted by a weak job growth reporting in May.

The Federal Reserve also said that it may be forced to cut interest rates this year if inflation remains low and, as expected, the economy begins to slow, according to The Hill.

The Fed is facing an economy that is slowing, along with a slowdown that could be “sharper” than is anticipated because of Trump’s global trade policies.

“In addition, both inflation and inflation expectations remain below target, and signals from the Treasury yield curve seem to suggest that the current policy rate setting is inappropriately high,” one expert said.

Trump also continued to tweet about his poll numbers, saying that he was doing “great” in the polls despite “the Greatest Presidential Harassment of all time,” referencing the report and investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

That message, however, is contradicted by recent polling, which shows that several Democratic challengers are ahead of him in a hypothetical 2020 match-up. One poll shows Democratic front-runner Joe Biden winning by a landslide.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump has attacked this polling as “fake” and has touted numbers showing him looking better than most polls do. He also reportedly told his aides to downplay internal White House polling, which shows that Trump is trailing Biden in key battleground states.

Trump often references Rassmussen polling, which tends to skew conservative and is regarded as less reliable than other polls.