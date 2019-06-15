Sofia Vergara & Hubby Joe Manganiello Enjoy A Bowl Of Shaved Ice In Adorable Instagram Videos

The couple treated themselves to the refreshing dessert while in Hawaii for the Maui Film Festival.

Sofia Vergara showed fans her playful side in one of her latest Instagram posts.

The gorgeous actress is currently soaking up the sun in Hawaii, where she jetted off to at the end of the week to attend the famed Maui Film Festival. Excited to take part in the highly-anticipated event, Sofia didn’t make the trip alone. Accompanying the 46-year-old stunner was her husband, 42-year-old actor Joe Manganiello.

The two lovebirds turned what would have undoubtedly been a romantic getaway into a fun “family affair” – as Sofia noted in another Instagram post – by inviting Joe’s brother, movie producer Nick Manganiello, and his wife, Lana Jacqueline Manganiello, to tag along.

Before heading out to the 2019 Maui Film Festival, Sofia and Joe took some time to enjoy the scenery and explore the sights just the two of them. In a bid to get away from the summer heat, the pair stopped at a picturesque local eatery and enjoyed some delicious shaved ice dessert.

While Sofia may be having a blast with her husband and extended family in Hawaii, the stunning Modern Family actress hasn’t forgotten about her fans. The Colombian-born beauty has been documenting her trip to Maui in a slew of Instagram posts, to the delight of her legions of admirers.

Among the many happy moments caught on camera was the aforementioned shaved ice episode. On Friday afternoon, the gorgeous Latina shared a pair of videos capturing her and Joe’s romantic lunch date. The post received a lot of love on Instagram, amassing more than 58,000 likes.

The first clip showed Sofia hunched over a bowl of yellow shaved ice – a popular low-calorie substitute for ice cream. In the footage, Sofia is about to have her first taste of the yummy dessert. Visibly relishing the experience, the buxom brunette scoops a little bit of shaved ice with her spoon and gracefully bends down toward the bowl as she raises one hand to take the dessert to her luscious lips.

The second video saw Joe digging into his own bowl of shaved ice. Unlike his wife, the Magic Mike star appeared to have a preference for the strawberry or berry-flavored variety, as she was filmed sitting across the table from Sofia in front of a bowl of red-and-white shaved ice.

For her day of fun under the Maui sun, the bubbly actress rocked a curve-hugging amber top – one that beautifully flattered her décolletage while also highlighting her tiny waist. Since she was filmed sitting down at a colorful wooden table, the clip failed to reveal what she wore from the waist down. Sofia accessorized with a collection of shiny gold bracelets and rings. She shaded her eyes from the sun with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Joe cut a casual figure in a simple white T-shirt. He topped off his Hawaiian look with a large beaded necklace, one that appeared to he hand-painted in a lovely contrast of black-and-white abstract shapes. He sported a black cap emblazoned with the Undefeated label along with some trendy shades.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joe was seen wearing the same interesting-looking necklace when he got up on stage at the 2019 Maui Film Festival later that evening. The actor was among the honorees of this year’s MFF edition and received Shooting Star Award for his work in his new film, Bottom of the 9th. Joining him on stage to present the award was none other than his voluptuous wife, Sofia, who turned heads in a colorful low-cut sundress.